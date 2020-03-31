Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tokyo Olympics to open July 23 next year

Tokyo Olympics to open July 23 next year

OLYMPICS: The Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23 next year, organisers said yesterday (Mar 30), after the coronavirus forced the historic decision to postpone the Games until 2021.

Olympics
By AFP

Tuesday 31 March 2020, 09:14AM

Yoshiro Mori, President of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organising Committee, faces an unprecedented challenge. Photo: AFP

Yoshiro Mori, President of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organising Committee, faces an unprecedented challenge. Photo: AFP

“The Olympics will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021. The Paralympics will be held from August 24 to September 5,” Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori told reporters at a hastily arranged news conference.

Only hours earlier, Mori had said he expected a decision from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during the course of the week.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics were due to open on July 24 this year and run for 16 days, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the first peace-time postponement of the Games. (See story here).

The IOC and Japan had for weeks insisted the show could go on but the rapid spread of COVID-19 prompted growing disquiet among athletes and sporting federations.

The Olympics was the highest-profile sporting casualty of the coronavirus that has wiped out fixtures worldwide and all but halted professional sport.

There was some speculation that Japanese organisers could take advantage of the blank canvas to shift the Games to spring, avoiding the heat of the Tokyo summer that had been their main concern before coronavirus struck.

Due to the heat, the marathon has been moved to Sapporo, a city some 800 kilometres (500 miles) to the north of Tokyo where the weather is cooler even at the height of summer.

The postponement has handed organisers the “unprecedented” task of rearranging an event seven years in the making, and Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto has admitted the additional costs will be “massive”.

According to the latest budget, the Games were due to cost US$12.6 billion, shared between the organising committee, the government of Japan and Tokyo city.

However, that number is hotly contested with a much-publicised government audit suggesting the central government was spending several times that amount – on items organisers claim are only tangentially related to the Olympics.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

Mankind’s victory’

The postponement affects every aspect of the organisation – hotels, ticketing, venues and transport being among the major headaches.

Hotels have had to cancel bookings, dealing them a bitter blow at a time when tourism is already being hammered by the coronavirus.

Some venues that had booked events years in advance will potentially have to scrap them to make way for the rescheduled Olympics and there is still uncertainty about whether ticket-holders will get refunded.

Another thorny issue is the athletes’ village, which was due to be converted into luxury apartments after the Games, some of which have already found buyers.

The Japanese government had touted the Games as the “Recovery Olympics”, designed to show how the country had bounced back from the 2011 triple disaster of the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown in the northeastern Fukushima region.

The Games are now being billed as the expression of humanity’s triumph over the coronavirus.

“We are embarking on an unprecedented challenge,” said Mori earlier Monday.

“But I believe it is the mission of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee to hold the Olympics and Paralympics next year as a proof of mankind’s victory” against the virus.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai FA slashes salaries of Nishino, other employees
Tokyo organisers ‘eye July 2021’ for delayed Olympics
Chess Battles 2020 sees Phuket’s young masters shine
Bundesliga big four pledge financial aid for rivals, Leeds players defer wages
Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon Postponement
Thai leagues shutdown extended to May 2
BISP swimmers show progress at Club Champs
Athletes qualified for Tokyo 2020 will keep 2021 spots
World champion Joshua in self-isolation after meeting Prince Charles
McGregor gives one million euros for protective hospital equipment
Football joins fight to kick coronavirus
Fury-Wilder rematch postponed
Tokyo Olympics postponed over coronavirus pandemic
Palace star Zaha offers health staff free accommodation
Born in Brazil, trained in Thailand, signed by Benfica

 

Phuket community
Living with COVID-19

Curious about the prices of these 'immune boosting packages'. I am sure the workers, daily e...(Read More)

All Phuket beaches closed

@Morfeu, I feel for you. Spending money for something what supposed to be a great holiday. You only...(Read More)

Stimulus handout could see 20m apply

No one should be ineligible. They've shut the country down completely now. Already most people c...(Read More)

Confusion over whether bridges are closed, partly closed, or will close ‘definitely’ on April 1

And as for letting people cross because they're 'residents' or even better because they ...(Read More)

Confusion over whether bridges are closed, partly closed, or will close ‘definitely’ on April 1

Why are construction materials being let though? That is definitely not an essential service. Likewi...(Read More)

Living with COVID-19

I still wondering if this whole article was just an advertisement for that wellness center .Actually...(Read More)

All Phuket beaches closed

That has to be the dumbest comment ever, sun and seawater kills it, so a person speaking and exhali...(Read More)

All Phuket beaches closed

What about the foreigners that came to Phuket for the beach, sun and relax? I’m here already for m...(Read More)

Phuket bridges and ports closed

CaptainJack69 - there is a requirement to give a minimum of 7 days notice before shutting an airport...(Read More)

Simply Marvellous: Action and suspense in Spider-Man: Far From Home

@CJ69 You commented on an article from July 2019. No wonder it's not a new movie for you....(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Singha
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
The LifeCo Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket

 