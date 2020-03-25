THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Tokyo Olympics postponed over coronavirus pandemic

Tokyo Olympics postponed over coronavirus pandemic

OLYMPICS: The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to no later than the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, the International Olympic Committee announced yesterday (Mar 24).

Olympics
By AFP

Wednesday 25 March 2020, 08:46AM

(L-R) Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike, IOC president Thomas Bach, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and organising committee chief Yoshiro Mori have been under pressure to postpone the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: AFP

(L-R) Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike, IOC president Thomas Bach, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and organising committee chief Yoshiro Mori have been under pressure to postpone the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: AFP

The Games were scheduled for July 24-August 9, but after telephone discussions between IOC president Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a historic joint decision was taken for the first postponement of an Olympics in peacetime.

Abe said Bach was in “100% agreement” when Japan asked the IOC to push back the Games.

In a joint statement, the pair said that based on current World Health Organization information, the Tokyo Games “must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community”.

“The leaders agreed that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could stand as a beacon of hope to the world during these troubled times and that the Olympic flame could become the light at the end of the tunnel in which the world finds itself at present.

“Therefore, it was agreed that the Olympic flame will stay in Japan. It was also agreed that the Games will keep the name Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020,” the statement concluded.

The decision will be a devastating blow for the city of Tokyo, which had won widespread praise for its organisation, with venues finished well ahead of time and tickets massively oversubscribed.

Highest-profile postponement

The Olympics, which has experienced boycotts, terrorist attacks and protests, but has been held every four years since 1948, would be the highest-profile event affected by the virus that has killed thousands and closed sports competitions worldwide.

The IOC has come under increasing pressure in recent days to postpone the Games, scheduled to start on July 24, with 1.7 billion people across the planet in lockdown to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Training has become impossible for many athletes and exposes them to the risk of contracting or spreading the disease. Competitions and qualifiers have been scrapped, while international travel is severely limited.

On Sunday (Mar 22), the IOC had initially given itself a deadline of four weeks to come up with a proposal to postpone the Games, a Herculean task that touches on every aspect of Tokyo 2020 planning from venues to security to ticketing.

SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

But after Canada and Australia withdrew their teams and the powerful US Olympic Committee and World Athletics also joined the chorus calling for a postponement, the writing was on the wall.

Tokyo was spending some $12.6 billion to host the Games, according to its latest budget, and experts believe a postponement could cost it some $6 billion in the short-term before recouping it when they eventually go ahead.

It will also be a bitter blow to sponsors and major broadcasters who rely on the four-yearly extravaganza for critical advertising revenue.

It is not the first time Tokyo has seen unscheduled changes to the Games – it was due to be the first Asian country to host the Olympics in 1940 before pulling out due to international pressure over its war with China.

Unparallelled complexity

The IOC came under fire for taking so long to make its decision after other major events such as the European Football Championships already announced postponements.

But Tokyo 2020 organisers had pointed to the unparalleled complexity – not to mention cost – of shifting the Games. It is not even clear venues will be available and tens of thousands of hotel rooms will need to be cancelled and rebooked.

“It is mind-bogglingly complex to make a sudden change after seven years of preparation for the biggest sporting event in the world,” Michael Payne, the IOC’s former head of marketing, told AFP.

Squeezing in the 16-day Games into what will already be a hugely crowded 2021 calendar is another major headache, with arguably the two biggest sports, swimming and athletics, due to hold their world championships that summer.

However, World Athletics has already said it was prepared to shift its world championships, scheduled for August 6-15 next year in Oregon, to accommodate a rescheduled Games.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Palace star Zaha offers health staff free accommodation
Born in Brazil, trained in Thailand, signed by Benfica
Formula One ‘fully expect’ season to start with revised calendar
Fellaini is first coronavirus case in Chinese Super League
Aussie Rules suspends season for at least two months over virus
Former Real Madrid president Sanz dies after contracting coronavirus
Mounting Tokyo 2020 postponement calls put pressure on defiant Olympic chiefs
F1 drivers to stage virtual reality races
Tom Brady signs NFL contract with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
‘Weird and eerie’ as Aussie sport plays to empty stadiums
Coronavirus claims Monaco Formula 1 GP
COVID 19 – Football 0
Australia aiming to hold T20 World Cup as scheduled
‘Putting us in danger’ – Olympic athletes’ concerns grow
South African cricketers in self-isolation after aborted India tour

 

Phuket community
Phuket restaurants takeaway only, areas in shopping malls closed in latest order

MartinK/HubertK, it will be nice seeing less critical comments from those who post nothing except cr...(Read More)

General warning for Patong as nine more COVID-19 cases in Phuket announced

Papa paul.. as the saying goes, the first casualty of war, is the truth, and with the PM now having ...(Read More)

Emergency decree coming Thursday

Looks like he's got his ultimate powers (article 44) back....(Read More)

Phuket restaurants takeaway only, areas in shopping malls closed in latest order

Dear Editor: Thank you. I hope you enforce and keep this policy. Even better if you make it 3 per p...(Read More)

Phuket restaurants takeaway only, areas in shopping malls closed in latest order

Regarding the decision from the Phuket News to allow only 6 comments per person and per day, I have ...(Read More)

Phuket restaurants takeaway only, areas in shopping malls closed in latest order

Rather late in the day as usual...(Read More)

Phuket restaurants takeaway only, areas in shopping malls closed in latest order

@Jpags9: No the beaches aren't closed, and it's a problem. Just like in many other countries...(Read More)

WHO warns pandemic ‘accelerating’ as Britain orders lockdown

All those buses jam packed to far points. Look for Thailand to be the new epicenter in 2 weeks. Tha...(Read More)

Thai woman and son identified as the two new Phuket coronavirus cases

The responsible attitude is refusing to go to the hospital for what are mild symptoms. The irrespons...(Read More)

General warning for Patong as nine more COVID-19 cases in Phuket announced

The authoroties in Bangkok say the anyone who says there is a Government coverup will be prosicuted ...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
The LifeCo Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Singha

 