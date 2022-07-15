Time to get Happy Jack

An al fresco gastropub with a laid-back atmosphere, Happy Jack Rawai is popular for its selection of high quality grilled meats, homemade pastas, Belgian specialities and stacked burgers. With the tagline “Nice to meat you”, the restaurant is sure to please the palates of carnivores and foodies alike.

Dining

By The Phuket News

Saturday 16 July 2022, 02:00PM

Dining at Happy Jack Rawai is a pleasant surprise. The day my dining partner and I popped in for lunch, we were greeted by the kind owner backed by an arsenal of lovely, attentive staff. We chose a table, browsed the menu and dug right in! Our lunch consisted of Duck Liver Pate with fig compote, Pasta Bolognese with fresh scallops, and a massive Aussie Ribeye.

The Duck Liver Pate had an exceptional light and creamy flavour and it paired perfectly with fresh pieces of bread and the fig compote. The portion size of the starter is large enough to share with a few friends. Happy Jack Rawai make their own pasta in-house, and the noodles are divine. Our Pasta Bolognese with fresh scallops featured a hearty, rich sauce which blended nicely with the sweetness of the scallops. The Aussie Ribeye was grilled to perfection. Served with grilled vegetables, the ribeye was salted at the table and melt-in-your-mouth tender. In all honesty, it was one of the best steaks I’ve ever eaten.

This was the first time I’d ever dined at Happy Jack Rawai, but it definitely won’t be my last. The gastropub’s menu also offers soups, salads, Thai food and desserts. I’m going to try the Pulled Pork Burger and the Chicken Stroganoff next time. For those who enjoy an afternoon tipple, a complimentary bruschetta is served daily when ordering a drink between 4pm-7pm.

Located on the way to Nai Harn Beach, Happy Jack Rawai is open daily from 1:30pm until late. There’s also a cigar shop and smoking lounge on the premises. Convenient motorbike parking is located in front of the restaurant with car parking available on the street. Reservations are not required; however if you plan on dining with a large group, they are recommended.

Opening times: Daily 1.30pm-Midnight

Reservation: Tel: 092-9656207

By Amy Bensema

This article was first featured in the comprehensive dining guide ‘Where to Eat in Phuket’.