Three tourists in car hit by tour bus released from hospital

PHUKET: Three tourists whose car was slammed by a tour bus in Koh Kaew, north of Phuket Town, yesterday have been discharged from hospital, police have confirmed.

tourismtransportaccidentspolice

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 28 November 2019, 05:19PM

The car suffered heavy damage in the impact. Photo: Phuket City Police

The three were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital after the Toyota Vios they were travelling in was struck by the tour bus while the driver of the Vios was making a U-turn on the busy Thepkrasattri Rd.

One of the men in the car was initially reported to have suffered a serious head injury. (See story here.)

Capt Surachart Thongyai of the Phuket City Police confirmed that the three were discharged from hospital care at about midday today.

“The woman who was driving suffered a hurt shoulder, and the man sitting in the back suffered only minor injuries. They were both kept in hospital overnight for observation just as a precaution,” Capt Surachart said.

“The man who was sitting in the front passenger seat suffered a head wound, but thankfully it was not that serious and he is fine now. It was just a cut to his head,” he added.

Capt Surachart declined to identify the three tourists, but did confirm that the woman and one of the men were Malaysian.

“I don’t know which nationality the other man was, but all three were tourists – not expats,” he said.

“The woman was charged for reckless driving causing damage and injury. She was fined B500 for the accident,” Capt Suarchart confirmed.

While investigating the accident yesterday, Capt Surachart was told by at least one “witness” that the Vios had pulled out in front of the bus at the U-turn.

"I was told that the white car was travelling toward Thalang, but the [foreign woman] made a U-turn to go back toward Phuket Town, and that she pulled out in front of the bus without stopping,” Capt Surachart explained yesterday.