THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Three tourists in car hit by tour bus released from hospital

Three tourists in car hit by tour bus released from hospital

PHUKET: Three tourists whose car was slammed by a tour bus in Koh Kaew, north of Phuket Town, yesterday have been discharged from hospital, police have confirmed.

tourismtransportaccidentspolice
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 28 November 2019, 05:19PM

The car suffered heavy damage in the impact. Photo: Phuket City Police

The car suffered heavy damage in the impact. Photo: Phuket City Police

The three were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital after the Toyota Vios they were travelling in was struck by the tour bus while the driver of the Vios was making a U-turn on the busy Thepkrasattri Rd.

One of the men in the car was initially reported to have suffered a serious head injury. (See story here.)

Capt Surachart Thongyai of the Phuket City Police confirmed that the three were discharged from hospital care at about midday today.

“The woman who was driving suffered a hurt shoulder, and the man sitting in the back suffered only minor injuries. They were both kept in hospital overnight for observation just as a precaution,” Capt Surachart said.

“The man who was sitting in the front passenger seat suffered a head wound, but thankfully it was not that serious and he is fine now. It was just a cut to his head,” he added.

SKYPARK

Capt Surachart declined to identify the three tourists, but did confirm that the woman and one of the men were Malaysian.

“I don’t know which nationality the other man was, but all three were tourists – not expats,” he said.

“The woman was charged for reckless driving causing damage and injury. She was fined B500 for the accident,” Capt Suarchart confirmed.

While investigating the accident yesterday, Capt Surachart was told by at least one “witness” that the Vios had pulled out in front of the bus at the U-turn.

"I was told that the white car was travelling toward Thalang, but the [foreign woman] made a U-turn to go back toward Phuket Town, and that she pulled out in front of the bus without stopping,” Capt Surachart explained yesterday.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Three injured as tour bus hits car in Koh Kaew |:| November 28
Patong Police chief shifted to Deep South in Phuket top-brass overhaul
Electricity outage to hit Cherng Talay, Srisoonthorn
Russian tourist, 28, drowns on day trip to Racha Island
Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket
Silom, Khao San, Yaowarat roads to become ‘walking streets’
Mains water supply outage to hit widespread areas across central, northern Phuket
Slow loris tout arrested for the third time, to face new, harsher law
Singaporean man alive after four-storey fall in Patong
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Revered monks win Unesco recognition |:| November 27
New committee countermands ban on toxic farm chemicals
Three injured as tour bus hits car in Koh Kaew
Electricity outage to hit Kamala
Social Security Office fines building collapse company director B100k for unregistered workers
Slowdown hits Pattaya hoteliers

 

Phuket community
Silom, Khao San, Yaowarat roads to become ‘walking streets’

It has been proven abroad that when you make roads smaller for cars, turning a few car lanes into pe...(Read More)

Krabi drug raids lead to 400,000 meth pills seized

And DeK, national borders do not stand in the way of countries who share forces in intelligence and ...(Read More)

Slow loris tout arrested for the third time, to face new, harsher law

It is quite obvious and clear that tout includes business wise arrests and a slap on the wrist in hi...(Read More)

Krabi drug raids lead to 400,000 meth pills seized

DeK seems to ignore existence of Thai 'border control Intelligence Units'. And it seems the ...(Read More)

Krabi drug raids lead to 400,000 meth pills seized

Oops,not "their" but "there" of course !...(Read More)

Three arrested for ‘lifting’ Patong motorbike

@Kurt and Ben. Wow, just wow......(Read More)

Passengers on stricken cruise ship safe, navy to assist immediate repairs

Wow seven posts. This might be a record for Kurt. The sum of his comments is longer than the origina...(Read More)

Krabi drug raids lead to 400,000 meth pills seized

@K. Most of those locations are in Myanmar.How close do you think Thai DEA can get their? Will you e...(Read More)

Disaster officials issue heavy weather warning for Phuket, Andaman coast

Well, so far the weather is not answering the warnings. At least not on Phuket. Hardly any rain this...(Read More)

MP Pareena may escape charges: Alro

As we red in BP, of course smiling rich MP Pareena is 'escaping' herself any charges. (laugh...(Read More)

 

MYLANDS
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Naka Yai Island Beach House
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
The Sunday Brunch Club
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Football
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL