Three injured as tour bus hits car in Koh Kaew

PHUKET: Three foreigners have been taken to hospital for injuries sustained when the car they were travelling in was struck by a tour bus on Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew this afternoon (Nov 27).

transportaccidentspolice

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 27 November 2019, 04:42PM

One of the male passengers in the car suffered serious injuries, said police. Photo: Phuket City Police

One of the male passengers in the car suffered serious injuries, said police. Photo: Phuket City Police

One of the male passengers in the car suffered serious injuries, said police. Photo: Phuket City Police

Capt Surachart Thongyai of the Phuket City Police reported that he was called to the scene, at the U-turn near the Isuzu showroom, at 2:44pm.

Capt Surachart along with fellow officers arrived to find a white Toyota Vios with heavy damage to its passenger side.

Also at the scene was an Anex tour bus with minor damage to its driver’s side.

The foreign woman and her two male passengers who were in the Vios had already been taken to hospital.

Capt Surachart said at this stage he did not know the names or nationalities of the three foreigners who were in the car.

"The three foreigners suffered injuries. All of them were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital. One of the men suffered serious injuries as he was sitting in the front passenger seat,” he said.

“I don’t know his condition yet. I’m still on the way to the hospital. I am stuck in traffic near the bypass road,” he added.

There were no tourists on the bus at the time of the accident, Capt Surachart confirmed.

Capt Surachart said that a “witness” – which in Thai police reports, and in this instance, may include the driver of the bus – told him that the Vios had pulled out in front of the bus at the U-turn.

"I was told that the white car was travelling toward Thalang, but the [foreign woman] made a U-turn to go back toward Phuket Town, and that she pulled out in front of the bus without stopping,” he said.

Capt Surachart added that he will not move forward with any charges until he has learned more about the accident.