Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Three injured as tour bus hits car in Koh Kaew

Three injured as tour bus hits car in Koh Kaew

PHUKET: Three foreigners have been taken to hospital for injuries sustained when the car they were travelling in was struck by a tour bus on Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew this afternoon (Nov 27).

transportaccidentspolice
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 27 November 2019, 04:42PM

One of the male passengers in the car suffered serious injuries, said police. Photo: Phuket City Police

One of the male passengers in the car suffered serious injuries, said police. Photo: Phuket City Police

One of the male passengers in the car suffered serious injuries, said police. Photo: Phuket City Police

One of the male passengers in the car suffered serious injuries, said police. Photo: Phuket City Police

The bus sustained minor damage to its front. Photo: Phuket City Police

The bus sustained minor damage to its front. Photo: Phuket City Police

One of the male passengers in the car suffered serious injuries, said police. Photo: Phuket City Police

One of the male passengers in the car suffered serious injuries, said police. Photo: Phuket City Police

« »

Capt Surachart Thongyai of the Phuket City Police reported that he was called to the scene, at the U-turn near the Isuzu showroom, at 2:44pm.

Capt Surachart along with fellow officers arrived to find a white Toyota Vios with heavy damage to its passenger side.

Also at the scene was an Anex tour bus with minor damage to its driver’s side.

The foreign woman and her two male passengers who were in the Vios had already been taken to hospital.

Capt Surachart said at this stage he did not know the names or nationalities of the three foreigners who were in the car.

"The three foreigners suffered injuries. All of them were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital. One of the men suffered serious injuries as he was sitting in the front passenger seat,” he said.

“I don’t know his condition yet. I’m still on the way to the hospital. I am stuck in traffic near the bypass road,” he added.

There were no tourists on the bus at the time of the accident, Capt Surachart confirmed.

Capt Surachart said that a “witness” – which in Thai police reports, and in this instance, may include the driver of the bus – told him that the Vios had pulled out in front of the bus at the U-turn.

"I was told that the white car was travelling toward Thalang, but the [foreign woman] made a U-turn to go back toward Phuket Town, and that she pulled out in front of the bus without stopping,” he said.

Capt Surachart added that he will not move forward with any charges until he has learned more about the accident.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Mains water supply outage to hit widespread areas across central, northern Phuket
Slow loris tout arrested for the third time, to face new, harsher law
Singaporean man alive after four-storey fall in Patong
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Revered monks win Unesco recognition |:| November 27
New committee countermands ban on toxic farm chemicals
Electricity outage to hit Kamala
Social Security Office fines building collapse company director B100k for unregistered workers
Slowdown hits Pattaya hoteliers
MP Pareena may escape charges: Alro
Live online CCTV watches over leatherback turtle nest
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cops seek motive in freezer murder case |:| November 26
Krabi drug raids lead to 400,000 meth pills seized
7kg plastic waste, underwear found in dead wild deer
Phuket building collapse: company director surrenders, Myanmar embassy follows up
MP Pareena charged over chicken farm

 

Phuket community
Krabi drug raids lead to 400,000 meth pills seized

@K. Most of those locations are in Myanmar.How close do you think Thai DEA can get their? Will you e...(Read More)

Disaster officials issue heavy weather warning for Phuket, Andaman coast

Well, so far the weather is not answering the warnings. At least not on Phuket. Hardly any rain this...(Read More)

MP Pareena may escape charges: Alro

As we red in BP, of course smiling rich MP Pareena is 'escaping' herself any charges. (laugh...(Read More)

Passengers on stricken cruise ship safe, navy to assist immediate repairs

The 'Belle' was not towed to Phuket by any other vessel! It did sail on own power to Phuket...(Read More)

Phuket building collapse: company director surrenders, Myanmar embassy follows up

Wow- a whole 10k each. Life is cheap....(Read More)

Passengers on stricken cruise ship safe, navy to assist immediate repairs

Can we expect soon a photo of Mr Wiwat, Director/Chief of Phuket Marine Office, with his finger poin...(Read More)

Krabi drug raids lead to 400,000 meth pills seized

Well, the weekly drugs busts in Thailand show that the drugs industry is doing very, very well. But ...(Read More)

Passengers on stricken cruise ship safe, navy to assist immediate repairs

That cruise ship must be technically equipped to avoid such incidents.The person responsible for ste...(Read More)

Three arrested for ‘lifting’ Patong motorbike

@BenPendejo. Yup, you are right. It is all about lack of education, lack of thinking ability, lack ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Sinking hospital funding

@ Gerry. Once again. Do not mix up different matters. For 'chipping' info you have to knock...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MYLANDS
The Sunday Brunch Club
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Football
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Naka Yai Island Beach House
JW Marriott Phuket