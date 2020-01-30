Kata Rocks
Three new tourists in Phuket suspected of carrying Wuhan virus under observation

Three new tourists in Phuket suspected of carrying Wuhan virus under observation

PHUKET: Three more tourists in Phuket are suspected of carrying the Wuhan coronavirus and are now in isolation at Vachira Phuket Hospital, Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol announced today (Jan 30).

Thursday 30 January 2020, 06:20PM

Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol at the press conference today (Jan 30). Photo: PR Dept

Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol at the press conference today (Jan 30). Photo: PR Dept

The new cases bring the total number of people held in isolation in Phuket on suspicion that they may be infected since officials started screening tourists on Jan 5 to 23, Dr Chalermpong told the press while delivering the mandatory “daily update” on the current situation regarding the virus in Phuket, as ordered by national Department of Disease Control Deputy Chief Dr Preecha Prempree (see story here).

However, Dr Chalermong failed to explain where the tourists were identified as suspected of being infected with the virus, which country they originated from, how long they had been in Phuket, or even their ages or genders.

Regardless, Dr Chalermpong was happy to point out that of those 23 identified cases since health officials started screening tourists on arrival for the virus said that from Jan 5, 13 already had been discharged from hospital.

The remaining 10 still remain in hospital care, as follows: six at Vachira Phuket Hospital, one at Patong Hospital, one at Thalang Hospital and two in care at one private hospital, Dr Chalermpong said.

Diamond Resort Phuket

No other details about the patients was forthcoming.

Dr Chalermpong also highlighted how officials yesterday screened tourists arriving on a cruise ship from Singapore yesterday (see story here), with no persons suspected of being infected with the virus.

“Tomorrow, there will be another group of tourists coming by cruise, and officers will also stand by at the beach to check and welcome them,” he said.

“Officers will keep working on scanning as long as the virus is still spreading in order to build confidence and health safety for tourists and local people,” Dr Chlermpong assured.

