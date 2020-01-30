Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

PHUKET: A delegation of Phuket health officials along with staff from Patong Hospital were on hand to check more than 1,000 tourists disembarking a cruise ship from Singapore at Patong Beach yesterday afternoon (Jan 29).

By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 January 2020, 11:15AM

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup (left) and other officials yesterday walked the streets of Patong, handing out free face masks to people and distributing leaflets. Photo: Patong Municipality PR

More than 1,000 cruise liner tourists from Singapore were screened as they landed ashore Patong Beach yesterday (Jan 29). Photo: Patong Municipality PR

Joining the “welcome team” were officers and medical staff from the Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO), Marine Department Region 5, Immigration officers and Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup,

Kathu District Chief Somprat Prabsongkram explained that the cruise ship Genting Dream had arrived with about 2,000 people on board, with 1,229 coming ashore at Patong Jetty, at the southern end of the beach.

“In the high season, cruise ships come to Patong about four times a week,” Mr Somprat said.

“The number of tourists each cruise brings depends on the size of the ship, which could be up to 6,000 tourists and ship crew and staff.

“Officers checked each tourist and ship crew member for any indication of infection of the coronavirus. All the people arriving were checked the same as new arrivals at Phuket International Airport,” he added.

Mayor Chalermluck said that the number of Chinese tourists in Patong has fallen.

“But we still have a lot of tourists from other parts of the world. They seem not worried about the virus. Today [Jan 30] there will be another cruise coming to Patong with more than 4,000 tourists, and officers will stand by to check them too,” she said.

As part of Patong Municipality’s Wuhan virus awareness campaign, Mayor Chalermluck and other officials yesterday walked the streets of Patong, handing out free face masks to people and distributing leaflets to let them know what symptoms to look out for and what to do if they suspect anyone of being infected.