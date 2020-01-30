THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

PHUKET: A delegation of Phuket health officials along with staff from Patong Hospital were on hand to check more than 1,000 tourists disembarking a cruise ship from Singapore at Patong Beach yesterday afternoon (Jan 29).

culturehealthpatong
By The Phuket News

Thursday 30 January 2020, 11:15AM

More than 1,000 cruise liner tourists from Singapore were screened as they landed ashore Patong Beach yesterday (Jan 29). Photo: Patong Municipality PR

More than 1,000 cruise liner tourists from Singapore were screened as they landed ashore Patong Beach yesterday (Jan 29). Photo: Patong Municipality PR

More than 1,000 cruise liner tourists from Singapore were screened as they landed ashore Patong Beach yesterday (Jan 29). Photo: Patong Municipality PR

More than 1,000 cruise liner tourists from Singapore were screened as they landed ashore Patong Beach yesterday (Jan 29). Photo: Patong Municipality PR

More than 1,000 cruise liner tourists from Singapore were screened as they landed ashore Patong Beach yesterday (Jan 29). Photo: Patong Municipality PR

More than 1,000 cruise liner tourists from Singapore were screened as they landed ashore Patong Beach yesterday (Jan 29). Photo: Patong Municipality PR

More than 1,000 cruise liner tourists from Singapore were screened as they landed ashore Patong Beach yesterday (Jan 29). Photo: Patong Municipality PR

More than 1,000 cruise liner tourists from Singapore were screened as they landed ashore Patong Beach yesterday (Jan 29). Photo: Patong Municipality PR

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup (left) and other officials yesterday walked the streets of Patong, handing out free face masks to people and distributing leaflets. Photo: Patong Municipality PR

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup (left) and other officials yesterday walked the streets of Patong, handing out free face masks to people and distributing leaflets. Photo: Patong Municipality PR

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup (left) and other officials yesterday walked the streets of Patong, handing out free face masks to people and distributing leaflets. Photo: Patong Municipality PR

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup (left) and other officials yesterday walked the streets of Patong, handing out free face masks to people and distributing leaflets. Photo: Patong Municipality PR

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup (left) and other officials yesterday walked the streets of Patong, handing out free face masks to people and distributing leaflets. Photo: Patong Municipality PR

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup (left) and other officials yesterday walked the streets of Patong, handing out free face masks to people and distributing leaflets. Photo: Patong Municipality PR

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup (left) and other officials yesterday walked the streets of Patong, handing out free face masks to people and distributing leaflets. Photo: Patong Municipality PR

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup (left) and other officials yesterday walked the streets of Patong, handing out free face masks to people and distributing leaflets. Photo: Patong Municipality PR

« »

Joining the “welcome team” were officers and medical staff from the Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO), Marine Department Region 5, Immigration officers and Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup,

Kathu District Chief Somprat Prabsongkram explained that the cruise ship Genting Dream had arrived with about 2,000 people on board, with 1,229 coming ashore at Patong Jetty, at the southern end of the beach.

“In the high season, cruise ships come to Patong about four times a week,” Mr Somprat said.

“The number of tourists each cruise brings depends on the size of the ship, which could be up to 6,000 tourists and ship crew and staff.

CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

“Officers checked each tourist and ship crew member for any indication of infection of the coronavirus. All the people arriving were checked the same as new arrivals at Phuket International Airport,” he added.

Mayor Chalermluck said that the number of Chinese tourists in Patong has fallen.

“But we still have a lot of tourists from other parts of the world. They seem not worried about the virus. Today [Jan 30] there will be another cruise coming to Patong with more than 4,000 tourists, and officers will stand by to check them too,” she said.

As part of Patong Municipality’s Wuhan virus awareness campaign, Mayor Chalermluck and other officials yesterday walked the streets of Patong, handing out free face masks to people and distributing leaflets to let them know what symptoms to look out for and what to do if they suspect anyone of being infected.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 30 January 2020 - 12:08:47 

The best 'protection' is to avoid this time going Patong melting pot if you have a choice.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Australia heatwave renews bushfire worries
Euro MPs set seal on Brexit in emotional vote
China virus death toll rises to 170, WHO calls world to action
B178m for extra sleeping levels in crowded prison cells
Doctor debunks viral post claiming Wuhan coronavirus death at Phuket airport
Top-level Phuket meeting told ‘no water shortages’
Coronavirus outbreak possible in major tourist centres
‘Blind’ beggar caught driving Fortuner
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Giraffe on the loose! 'Blind' beggar driving SUV? Hemp growing now legal! || January 29
Running rock star ‘Toon Bodyslam’ hands Vachira Hospital B10mn donation
Giraffe on the loose in Chachoengsao
Plan dusted off as North suffers
Chinese girl, 4, from Wuhan cleared of coronavirus in Phuket
New rule makes it legal to grow hemp
Military medics help screening at airports as number of detected cases in Thailand rises to 14

 

Phuket community
Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

The best 'protection' is to avoid this time going Patong melting pot if you have a choice....(Read More)

Top-level Phuket meeting told ‘no water shortages’

until the problem is not seen, in Thailand there is not...(Read More)

Top-level Phuket meeting told ‘no water shortages’

until the problem is not seen, in Thailand there is not...(Read More)

Top-level Phuket meeting told ‘no water shortages’

Government set up ( another!) monitoring committee and 'ordered administrative officers to prepa...(Read More)

B178m for extra sleeping levels in crowded prison cells

A country's prison accommodation shows country's level of dignity and humanity thinking. I s...(Read More)

Four injured in Patong Hill car collision

"Right now reading your posts is like a comedy" Uncle,looks like you like comedy,otherwis...(Read More)

Chinese girl, 4, from Wuhan cleared of coronavirus in Phuket

Does it matter? The report says it "may"hibernate. So your corollary is that everyone (mil...(Read More)

Four injured in Patong Hill car collision

The scientific classification is undisputed. You may categorise groups of people however you want. I...(Read More)

Phuket Grab motorbike drivers strike for B10 more delivery charge

Me me me? Somebody is definitely thinking of themselves. Pretty mean spirited and stingy to begrudge...(Read More)

Top-level Phuket meeting told ‘no water shortages’

LIARS. Reduced water pressure?? We haven't had water AT ALL for the past 10 days at our place ju...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket

 