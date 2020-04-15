Three new COVID-19 cases in Phuket, total hits 191

PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee (CDC) today (Apr 15) announced three more confirmed cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, bringing the total number of people infected with the disease to 191 since the outbreak began.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 15 April 2020, 01:30PM

The infographic showing the daily report. Photo: PR Dept

According to the report released this morning, 2,471 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus. Of these were three “new cases”.

Of the 2,471 placed under observation, 2,294 “Persons Under Investigation” (PUI) had been checked and gone home. The remaining 177 have or are still receiving hospital treatment, said the report.

Of those, 64 are waiting for test results to confirm whether they have COVID-19.

The report noted that 77 people who had been confirmed as infected since the outbreak began had recovered and been discharged from hospital care.

The committee gave limited details of the three new cases announced today as follows:

Case 189: A Thai man, 33, a glass contractor who stayed in Bangtao. He had close contact with Case 187 another Thai glass contractor (see story here) and became ill on Apr 2. Fifteen people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 190. A Thai woman, 47, who was a food seller and stayed in Bangtao. She had close contact with Case 177 and became ill on Mar 28. Two people had high risk exposure to this patient.

Case 191. A Thai girl, 12, who was the daughter of Case 190 and stayed in the same house. She became ill yesterday (Apr 14). Two people had high risk exposure to this patient.