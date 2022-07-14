Tengoku
Three arrested for Koh Kaew home invasion, shootout

Three arrested for Koh Kaew home invasion, shootout

PHUKET: Crime Suppression Division (CSD) officers have confirmed the arrests of three more suspects wanted for their role in a home invasion and shooting incident at Koh Kaew in May.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 14 July 2022, 10:39AM

Photos taken by Phuket City Police at the scene of the home invasion and gunfight on May 23.

Photos taken by Phuket City Police at the scene of the home invasion and gunfight on May 23.

The CSD in a release announced the arrests of “Mr Sulaiman”, 26; “Mr Komsan”, 28; and “Mr Surasak, 32.

The release did not give the family names of any other suspects, or reveal where and when the three were arrested.

All three faces charges of attempted murder, “jointly invading the dwelling with weapons or committing an offense together as two or more people at night”, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and carrying a firearm in a public area without permission ort reasonable cause.

The release noted that all three were wanted on arrest warrants issued by Phuket Provincial Court in May, following the home invasion at the Habitia Koh Keaw housing estate on May 23.

C and C Marine

One of the assailants taking part in the home invasion, Manoon Songlert, 43, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, was shot in the right foot in the incident.

Manoon was among the gang of assailants who entered the house in the estate in the hope of shooting another man, who no longer lived there.

When “Mr Su” (not his real name) returned home to find the gang of men, including Manoon, in his home threatening his wife, Mr Su pulled out his own revolver and shot at the gang members, driving them off with a gunfight in the residential area.

