Officers were called to the residential area in Soi 13 Koh Kaew** at about 11:50pm, with reports that teens were fighting and that gunshots were heard.
Officers arrived and soon learned that a gang of teenagers had scaled the wall to one house and entered the premises.
One person, not named by police, was shot in the foot.
A bullet hole was found in a car parked at the scene.
Phuket City Police said they were investigating the incident and were hoping to release more details later.
** Police have confirmed the home invasion and shooting occured at the Habitia Koh Keaw housing estate.
