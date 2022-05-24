tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Police probe Koh Kaew shooting

Police probe Koh Kaew shooting

PHUKET: Police are investigating a teen gang incident in Koh Kaew that left one teen with a bullet wound to his foot last night (May 23).

violencecrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 24 May 2022, 12:22PM

Photos: Phuket City Police

Photos: Phuket City Police

Officers were called to the residential area in Soi 13 Koh Kaew** at about 11:50pm, with reports that teens were fighting and that gunshots were heard.

Officers arrived and soon learned that a gang of teenagers had scaled the wall to one house and entered the premises.

One person, not named by police, was shot in the foot.

Sinea Phuket

A bullet hole was found in a car parked at the scene.

Phuket City Police said they were investigating the incident and were hoping to release more details later.

** Police have confirmed the home invasion and shooting occured at the Habitia Koh Keaw housing estate.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ukraine jails Russian soldier for life at war crimes trial
Walkout protest at APEC meeting over Russian invasion
Water supply outages to affect Patong, Wichit
Man, 55, drowns while foraging for mushrooms
Lost and found German tourist discharged from hospital
UN envoy’s access to China’s Xinjiang under scrutiny as trip begins
THAI auctions the bare bones
TAT targeting 50% occupancy rate
Phuket marks 21 new COVID cases, no deaths
Extra charge laid in Chon Buri Russian attack case
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Protester covers himself in paint, Teachers told to hold off haircut punishments || May 23
New Phuket prison already 85% full
Phuket readies for first cruise liners
No injuries, damage reported after Patong fire
Chalong Underpass daytime closing to continue until May 25

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 21 new COVID cases, no deaths

Why is this still newsworthy ? ...(Read More)

‘Now it’s for real’: Ukraine war puts Sweden’s military on alert

"Got you !" Dude,really ? Ridiculous !...(Read More)

Extra charge laid in Chon Buri Russian attack case

@JohnC. Gosh! Nice one. Blame it on the victim because she is a female!!!...(Read More)

Soapbox Satire: Let’s lose the riff-raff

"Cheap, young and gorgeous prostitiutes.." really is the only ad slogan Thailand need purs...(Read More)

Extra charge laid in Chon Buri Russian attack case

The blame the victim comment is repugnant and reflects an all to prevalent notion that women are re...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass daytime closing to continue until May 25

Perhaps the late in Thai only signs are with purpose. So, at end of underpass RTP can catch them and...(Read More)

Top Thai artists to highlight Karon food fair

Well, the free weekend has 3 'spending evenings' ( for the many job having government worker...(Read More)

New Phuket prison already 85% full

Wow, women section already overcrowded. Why not renovate the old Phuket prison and make it a women p...(Read More)

Extra charge laid in Chon Buri Russian attack case

JohnC, sensible suggestions. On other hand Thailand has to do a job to make the country more safe fo...(Read More)

Soapbox Satire: Let’s lose the riff-raff

Bravo! A very pleasant article to read. Written with humor and a little spoon of sarcasm. Specially ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Devas Lounge
Phuket Property
Lean On Me Live Fest
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 