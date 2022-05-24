Police probe Koh Kaew shooting

PHUKET: Police are investigating a teen gang incident in Koh Kaew that left one teen with a bullet wound to his foot last night (May 23).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 24 May 2022, 12:22PM

Photos: Phuket City Police

Officers were called to the residential area in Soi 13 Koh Kaew** at about 11:50pm, with reports that teens were fighting and that gunshots were heard.

Officers arrived and soon learned that a gang of teenagers had scaled the wall to one house and entered the premises.

One person, not named by police, was shot in the foot.

A bullet hole was found in a car parked at the scene.

Phuket City Police said they were investigating the incident and were hoping to release more details later.

** Police have confirmed the home invasion and shooting occured at the Habitia Koh Keaw housing estate.