The stunning 'Sea in the Sky'

The stunning ‘Sea in the Sky’

Located at The Sea Galleri by Katathani, Sea in the Sky is an al fresco restaurant with unbeatable views of the Andaman Sea. Perched on a jungle-clad hillside in between Kata and Kata Noi beaches, the restaurant is cosy and romantic and ideal for groups of friends, couples or a special occasion.

Dining
By Amy Bensema

Sunday 2 April 2023, 11:00AM

The first thing my dining partner and I notice as we step out of the elevator is just how stunning the setting is at Sea in the Sky. While the seating is modern and contemporary, it is the views that will make your jaw drop. The Andaman Sea stretches as far as the eye can see, and it is a prime location to watch the sunset. Plus, for an additional wow factor, there are cute Instagrammable spots scattered around the restaurant.

The service staff are cheerful and talkative, bring the menus straight away and list off recommended dishes and drinks. We decide on Tacos Trio, Burratina Confit Tomatoes and for the main course, the Sizzling Beef set to share. We sip on adult beverages and take a lot of photos as we wait for the food to arrive, and when it does, the dishes do not disappoint.

The Tacos Trio consists of crispy tacos with slow cooked beef & chili con carne, grilled spicy marinated chicken & lemon lime shrimp complemented with a side of sour cream and Mexican-inspired salsa. The tacos are fresh and full of flavour; definitely a moreish treat. Next up is the Burratina Confit Tomatoes, a dish that isalmost too pretty to eat! It is made of imported Italian Burratina served with slow cooked succulent confit tomatoes with a tomato-oregano emulsion and Taggiasaca olives. The Burratina is absolutely perfect – so rich and creamy while the confit tomatoes and olives add nice texture.

The Sizzling Beef set is nicely presented. It’s a grilled beef tenderloin served with a mixed salad, grilled vegetables, fried rice, gravy and a spicy Thai dipping sauce. The beef tenderloin is incredibly tender and would taste fine alone, but I add the rich gravy for good measure. The portion of this set is massive, so I do recommend sharing.

Pacific Prime Thailand

We are too full for dessert, but next time I go back, I definitely want to try the Molten Chocolate Lava, a classic chocolate lava cake infused with Anglaise sauce & candied orange ice cream.

For those looking for a nice restaurant for a romantic date night, Sea in the Sky is well worth adding to a must visit dining list.

Tagged as a Lifestyle Bar & Supper Club, Sea in the Sky is open daily from 5:30pm-11:30pm (last order 10.30pm). Reservations are encouraged, and there is parking on-site.

Sea in the Sky. Reservations: 093-5751788, 076 318 350 ext 1881.
Website: SeaInTheSkyPhuket.com
Facebook: SeaInTheSky.Phuket

