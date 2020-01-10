THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

The Play’s the Thing! Vive Le Bard!

The Play’s the Thing! Vive Le Bard!

Before we jump off into this month’s article, I want to wish you all a very Happy New Year, and that you will join Theatrix in making it great by participating in or attending some of our many projects this year. You can always contact me to find out what those are at the phone number or email address at the end of this article or visit and like Theatrix Group on Facebook. And now…

The-Play’s-the-Thing!Art
By Joel Adams

Sunday 12 January 2020, 11:00AM

Remake of the Globe Theatre in London.

Remake of the Globe Theatre in London.

You name it, I love theatre in all its many forms. The tradition of Western theatre has its roots in Greece, but then, close to 1,000 years later, a man who has eclipsed all other English language playwrights for 400 years burst on the scene of the Elizabethan stage. Of course, I am speaking of none other than William Shakespeare.

Imagine! This obscure glove-maker’s son came out of Stratford-upon-Avon to London in the late 1500s to write the greatest, most wonderful and enduring plays in our wonderful language, English, a language he helped make the leading language of the world. He is credited with inventing over 1700 original words, by changing nouns into verbs, verbs into adjectives, connecting words never used together before, adding prefixes and suffixes, and devising words wholly original.

Even more interesting, at least to me, is the fact that, before the day is out, you and I will probably say something that Shakespeare said first in one of his plays. Wanna bet? Since you leapt out of bed this morning, I am sure most of you are unaware that you’ve been quoting Shakespeare all day. Do this with me, will you? In the upcoming text, every time you see this, ‘…,’ I want you to fill in the words, “quoting Shakespeare”. Let’s go! The following was borrowed from Christopher Gaze’s Ted Talk: Shakespeare is everywhere. 

If you claim to be more sinned against than sinning, you are… “quoting Shakespeare”. See how it works?

If you recall your salad days, you are…

If you act more in sorrow than in anger, if your wish is father to the thought, if your property has vanished into thin air, you are…

If you’ve refused to budge an inch or suffered from green-eyed jealousy, if you’ve been played fast and loose, been tongue-tied, a tower of strength, or been hoodwinked, or in a pickle, if you’ve knitted your brows, made a virtue of necessity, or insisted on fair play, slept not one wink, stood on ceremony, danced attendance on your lord and master, laughed yourself into stitches, had short shrift, cold comfort, or too much of a good thing, if you’ve seen better days or lived in a fool’s paradise, why, be that as it may, the more fool you, for it is a foregone conclusion, that you are, as luck would have it…

If you think it is early days and clear out bag and baggage, if you think it is high time, and that is the long and short of it, if you believe that the game is up, and the truth will out even if it involves your own flesh and blood, if you lie low to the crack of doom because you suspect foul play, if you have your teeth set on edge at one fell swoop without rhyme or reason, then to give the devil his due, if the truth were known, for surely you have a tongue in your head, you are…

Even if you bid me good riddance and send me packing, if you wish I was as dead as a doornail, if you think I’m an eyesore, a laughing stock, the devil incarnate, a stony-hearted villain, bloody-minded or a blinking idiot, then, by Jove, O Lord, tut tut, for goodness’ sake, what the Dickens, but me no but’s, it’s all one to me, for you are… QUOTING SHAKESPEARE! Amazing, isn’t it?

I once had a friend say to me that Shakespeare’s appeal was all in the beauty of his language, because there was no story to speak of in his plays. I was gobsmacked! His plays are actually packed with action galore! Wars, murder, love at first sight, deceit, beheadings, fairies, ghosts, witches, duels, divorce, marriage, feasts, plays within plays, court intrigue, riotous and bawdy comedy, mistaken identities, twisted and untwisted plots, mystery, horror, assassinations, philosophy, unforgettable characters, both male and female, and much more.

You would be hard pressed to find a modern play or movie with as much plot as one of Shakespeare’s plays. I don’t have time or space to prove that, but just Google a synopsis of any one of his plays and you will see for yourself how action-filled it is.

In closing, I want to tell you that I have recently joined a Facebook group called Shakespeare 2020 Project founded by a writer named Ian Droescher. There are about 2,500 of us and it’s growing, and we are all going to read through all of Shakespeare’s works this year. We will read the plays, write each other our impressions, questions, criticisms, and more. We are having a ball so far, having just started with our first play, Twelfth Night. You are welcome to join us. Just google Facebook 2020 Project, and have your say.

Joel Adams is building a vibrant thea­tre community right here in Phuket. You can contact him at theatrixphuket@gmail.com or by phone on 093 6490066. Facebook: Theatrix Group

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sirinya’s World: Meanings of the term ‘Farang’ (ฝรั่ง)
All About Buddhism: Dem’ Dry Bones
Let’s Get Bent: Honey, not vinegar
Jumanji: The Next Level is Rock solid
Prohibition is Over!
Phuket readies for Children’s Day
Banyan Tree Phuket’s best kept secret: Tre!
How a plant-based diet can help save the planet and improve your health
New Year’s pup ‘How to…’ guide
Mardi Gras with Phuket International Women’s Club
Ready to serve
Cats gives us reason to paws...
Marilyn Band – Black and White at Villa Royale Gallery
Destination Mai Khao Beach to host Phuket’s biggest Australia Day party
Turtles released at Maya Bay, Koh Phi Phi

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials dodge confirmation of woman’s death during ‘Seven Days’ campaign for New Year

If you read all this, and understand how they, DDPM, ThaiRSC, PPHO, etc, altogether have built up a...(Read More)

Tourism growth slowly returns

Jor... bit short on thinking... no water no tourists.. very simple...(Read More)

Phuket officials dodge confirmation of woman’s death during ‘Seven Days’ campaign for New Year

lol..trying hard to keep the "zero" deaths, woll this be the last we here of it... media w...(Read More)

Tourism growth slowly returns

How can an accurate hotel occupancy percentage be stated with the previous claim that there are over...(Read More)

Bangkok on high alert as PM2.5 levels forecast to rise

It is time Thai leadership starts to think out of the traditional thai box. Learn, accept, and under...(Read More)

Health officials ramp up screenings to stave off mystery pneumonia from China

Preventing of a ...'MINOR outbreak' ?? Written just below the head line ..'MYSTERY pneu...(Read More)

Health officials ramp up screenings to stave off mystery pneumonia from China

Chinese New Year is around the corner. Should tourism from Wuhan to Thailand not stopped until this ...(Read More)

Phuket officials dodge confirmation of woman’s death during ‘Seven Days’ campaign for New Year

ThaiRSC, PPHO, DDPM, how many people in these organisations are busy now with complete nonsense, no...(Read More)

Bangkok on high alert as PM2.5 levels forecast to rise

Bangkok on 'High Alert'! Wow, that sounds active. But, ..more than just words and throwing a...(Read More)

Health officials ramp up screenings to stave off mystery pneumonia from China

Is this disease contagious? How can that work out on all passengers in the small space of a aircraft...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thailand Yacht Show

 