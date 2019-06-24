THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News Matchplay competition draw announced

GOLF: The draw for the first-round of the inaugural The Phuket News Matchplay competition has been made as follows.

Golf
By The Phuket News

Monday 24 June 2019, 03:10PM

Match results and the quarter-final draw will be posted in early august.

Match results and the quarter-final draw will be posted in early august.

First-round draw:

  • Adam Goodman vs Didier Castelain
  • Mark Cameron vs Adam Drew
  • Gary Smith vs Paul Judge
  • Paul Glascoe vs Michael Druce
  • Blair Spears vs Vladimir
  • Tony Donavan vs Leong Cameron
  • Chay Kyme vs Mark Du Plessis
  • Graham Haslam vs Jim Baker

Match results and the quarter-final draw will be posted in early August. Good luck to all players – especially the only lady player in the field, Leong Cameron.

If you would like to register your interest for the 2020 draw, please email us at matchplay@classactmedia.co.th.

Laguna Golf Phuket

The competition is open to all players with a recognized handicap*. All proceeds to go to Phuket Has Been Good to Us.

Details of the competition can be found here.

*All club handicaps recognised – society handicaps accepted but may be adjusted.

 

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

