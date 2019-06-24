The Phuket News Matchplay competition draw announced

GOLF: The draw for the first-round of the inaugural The Phuket News Matchplay competition has been made as follows.

By The Phuket News

Monday 24 June 2019, 03:10PM

First-round draw: Adam Goodman vs Didier Castelain

Mark Cameron vs Adam Drew

Gary Smith vs Paul Judge

Paul Glascoe vs Michael Druce

Blair Spears vs Vladimir

Tony Donavan vs Leong Cameron

Chay Kyme vs Mark D u P lessis

u lessis Graham Haslam vs Jim Baker Match results and the quarter-final draw will be posted in early August. Good luck to all players – especially the only lady player in the field, Leong Cameron. If you would like to register your interest for the 2020 draw, please email us at matchplay@classactmedia.co.th. The competition is open to all players with a recognized handicap*. All proceeds to go to Phuket Has Been Good to Us. Details of the competition can be found here. *All club handicaps recognised – society handicaps accepted but may be adjusted.