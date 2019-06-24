First-round draw:
- Adam Goodman vs Didier Castelain
- Mark Cameron vs Adam Drew
- Gary Smith vs Paul Judge
- Paul Glascoe vs Michael Druce
- Blair Spears vs Vladimir
- Tony Donavan vs Leong Cameron
- Chay Kyme vs Mark Du Plessis
- Graham Haslam vs Jim Baker
Match results and the quarter-final draw will be posted in early August. Good luck to all players – especially the only lady player in the field, Leong Cameron.
If you would like to register your interest for the 2020 draw, please email us at matchplay@classactmedia.co.th.
The competition is open to all players with a recognized handicap*. All proceeds to go to Phuket Has Been Good to Us.
Details of the competition can be found here.
*All club handicaps recognised – society handicaps accepted but may be adjusted.
