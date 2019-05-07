The Phuket News - Match Play

Start From: Saturday 1 June 2019, 07:00AM to Saturday 1 June 2019, 06:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Starting June 1st. All proceeds to go to Phuket Has Been Good to Us. Open to all players with a recognized Handicap* Each round to be played at a course where one player is a member. If both players are members the higher handicapper choses the course. Laguna GC to offer special price to any pairs matched against each where neither golfer is a member at Phuket Club. To be played from white Tee’s unless agreed by both players. 500thb entry fee / 300thb fee per round. All losers in round one to play in ‘PLATE’ Competition. Standard match play, FULL difference of handicaps to be given. Trophies for winner and Runner both main event and plate. Vouchers for all semi finalists. *All club handicaps recognized – Society handicaps accepted but maybe adjusted. Email queries to matchplay@classactmedia.co.th Entry fees paid via phuketticketmaster.com