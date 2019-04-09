The Pavilions Phuket launches new locally and ethically sourced sustainable menus

Thailand’s intimate hilltop retreat The Pavilions Phuket is inviting guests to enjoy an enlightening epicurean experience with the launch of its new sustainable, locally and ethically sourced menus, including an à la carte option, four- and six-course tasting menus, and the ‘Plantation Journey’ – a nine-course discovery of Thailand’s rich traditional cooking culture, at The Plantation Club.

Dining

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 9 April 2019, 07:56AM

The new menus required over a year of careful planning, which included the resort creating its own organic garden, identifying suitable local farmers and producers, and painstaking menu research and development.

Culinary Director and Executive Chef Rey Ardonia, an innovative New Zealander with nearly 20 years of experience in fine dining – including a stint at the award-winning Bracu in New Zealand – says, “The Plantation Club is serious about investing in local. That is why our menu is proudly 100% locally sourced. We believe in supporting our local farmers, sourcing fresh and ethically grown produce for rich, premium and natural flavours, so that we do our part in supporting the community along with delivering a superior culinary experience.”

Chef Rey's method starts from understanding the culinary roots and culture of where he is, before sourcing the best local ingredients and combining traditional cooking practices with ultra-modern cooking techniques to prepare each dish.

The new menu serves as a journey through eras and dynasties, uncovering forgotten flavours with dishes such as Chang Mai Khao Soi – sous-vide ballotine of Khlong Farm baby chicken, chicken croquette, fragrant yellow curry, yellow egg noodles, pickled cabbage and peanuts finished off with a delicate coconut foam; and Geang Poo Bai Chaplu – a flavoursome dish combining blue swimmer crab chargrilled and marinated with yellow Phuket curry and served with rice noodles and crispy bitter leaves.

Kanom Bliak Bun, meanwhile, is a perfect example of a reimagined Thai classic, fusing coconut ash pudding with peanut brittle, fresh young coconut, fresh mulberries, pandanus-scented coconut sauce and black sesame seed ice cream.

Cherished flagship of The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts, The Pavilions Phuket embodies the brand’s dedication to providing a sophisticated and engaging alternative to traditional hotels where privacy is paramount.

Guests can choose to enjoy The Plantation Club’s celebration of traditional Thai cuisine à la carte, the four- or six-course tasting menus, or by embarking on the ‘Plantation Journey’. All can be paired with beverages crafted by skilled mixologists to further elevate the sensory discovery.