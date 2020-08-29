Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

The Culinary Detective: Getting the 9th Degree

The Culinary Detective: Getting the 9th Degree

For those of you who read my culinary column, you will be aware that I was fortunate to visit the 9th Floor in Patong, a legend, not only in terms of quality cuisine but also in its success in what is an undoubtedly far from salubrious part of town, more celebrated for alternative fleshy temptations to the signature boneless Angus short rib available at the former. During my dinner, whilst I did meet the debonair Thomas Brack, who capably runs this outpost, unfortunately, the proprietor, Bart Duykers, was otherwise engaged so I was unable to renew our acquaintance. 

DiningCulinary-DetectiveChris-Watson
By Chris Watson

Sunday 30 August 2020, 10:30AM

Tapas at the 9th Degree Restaurant at Boat Lagoon.

Tapas at the 9th Degree Restaurant at Boat Lagoon.

Tom Yum Risotto at the 9th Degree Restaurant at Boat Lagoon.

Tom Yum Risotto at the 9th Degree Restaurant at Boat Lagoon.

The 9th Degree Restaurant at Boat Lagoon.

The 9th Degree Restaurant at Boat Lagoon.

The 9th Degree Restaurant at Boat Lagoon.

The 9th Degree Restaurant at Boat Lagoon.

Lamb Ragout at the 9th Degree Restaurant at Boat Lagoon.

Lamb Ragout at the 9th Degree Restaurant at Boat Lagoon.

Arancini at the 9th Degree Restaurant at Boat Lagoon.

Arancini at the 9th Degree Restaurant at Boat Lagoon.

Khao Soi Salmon at the 9th Degree Restaurant at Boat Lagoon.

Khao Soi Salmon at the 9th Degree Restaurant at Boat Lagoon.

Mexican platter at the 9th Degree Restaurant at Boat Lagoon.

Mexican platter at the 9th Degree Restaurant at Boat Lagoon.

Sicilian Orange Salad at the 9th Degree Restaurant at Boat Lagoon.

Sicilian Orange Salad at the 9th Degree Restaurant at Boat Lagoon.

« »

I last met Bart 25 years ago, when we were both in the midst of establishing our hospitality careers, neither sure whether they would eventually be deemed a success or not. So, when Bart reached out to me regarding his recently opened outlet in his trio of Ninths, it was with anticipation that I looked forward to meeting up and experiencing this new addition to the fold. 

Bart took over The Ninth Floor a number of years ago, followed this a couple of years later, with The Ninth Glass, a more casual bar and bistro in Surin and now he informed me he had acquired a site in the Boat Lagoon and named it the Ninth Degree. 

Arriving for lunch, I am never really sure whether the host will join or leave us to their staff. I am delighted to say that remained. Seated, I observed that our effervescent host looked depressingly not much different from our last meeting, many years ago, whilst I have indeed aged considerably with the inevitable loss of hair and put on weight in all the wrong areas! 

At a rustic table overlooking the many monstrous boats moored in the lagoon, the restaurant has been given a much needed makeover, lending it a bright Mediterranean ambience. 

Bart orders a number of dishes for us and I see the latest menu includes a tapas platter of sizzling prawns, chorizo and arancini, a classic croque monsieur, fresh New Zealand oysters and a tempting, antipasti sharing plate. Main courses include a mix of Thai and European dishes; an intriguing khao soi salmon, a signature tom yum risotto, a timeless stroganoff and Mexican nachos with chilli beef, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo. Truly an international menu that has something for everyone. 

The lunch calls for something pink and our host chooses a stellar example. Over the course of the next few hours we chat incessantly, catching up on the past; enjoying tapas, a 9th Floor recipe of lamb ragout, gently braised, low and slow with a sprinkling of goat cheese, a moreish salmon khao soi and a refreshingly different salad of oranges, fennel, olives and onions. 

Bart informs me that business has initially been very positive, which based on the quality of what we have experienced at lunch, I am not surprised. We end on a home-made Belgian waffle and a flourless chocolate cake. Both impeccable. 

Time has flown past and I must depart but we won’t be waiting a further 25 years for our next catch up as I have a lunch penciled in for my next visit to Phuket. Whilst, the third Ninth is definitely a valued addition to Bart’s burgeoning empire, will there be a fourth?

Chris is a former Michelin Guide Inspector who following an international career in hospitality spanning 30 years in both the Middle East and Asia, has now settled in Thailand and contributes a monthly restaurant column.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sustainably Yours: The Importance of Beach Cleanups
Oscar-nominated Les Miserables puts French society underbelly on show
TAT holds forum to boost ‘Elephant Care Tourism’
Unleashed: Give us a kiss!
Murder Mystery fun at Peppers Bar
‘New Mutants’ breaks curse, hits the big screens
Soi Dog Foundation urgently seeks flight volunteers
Green Thoughts: Let your personality grow
Getting away, with a stay
The Play’s The Thing: The Theatre’s Resurrection!
‘Black Water: Abyss’ – an interview with director Andrew Traucki
Blue Tree Health and Sports to open Aug 22
UK artist Goldie steps up for Phuket elephant relief
The Hunt worth avoiding
An angry banana like no other!

 

Phuket community
Chaos as anti-government protesters remove police barriers

While the RED BULL BOSS case is an example of many bad things, some who post do not understand the s...(Read More)

Chaos as anti-government protesters remove police barriers

K...if that is the case as you state, then they will charged for failing to perform their statutory ...(Read More)

Court approves new arrest warrant for ‘Boss’

k... there you go you finally answered you own question, in that extradition proceedings have not be...(Read More)

‘Phuket Model’ still in process, ‘may take time’

It's amazing these people are so terrified of COVID yet will happily jump on motorbikes with no ...(Read More)

TAT travel show to offer discounts for expats

See the white privilege in action. #FLM...(Read More)

Chaos as anti-government protesters remove police barriers

Submit 'case' to prosecutors on Sept. 16th. Than, according their protocol ( example RED BUL...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

Thai Authorities should demand a Holiday Travel, Health and Accident Insurance for the holiday trave...(Read More)

‘Phuket Model’ still in process, ‘may take time’

And the people of Phuket will continue to suffer. Who cares about the street vendors, the ex 'en...(Read More)

School master sentenced to death for gold-shop murder-robbery

Which person, sentenced to death, would pay a 1000 thb fine, pay compensation to families with 7.5% ...(Read More)

Court approves new arrest warrant for ‘Boss’

J12, your writings were nonsense. I wrote, UK and Thailand have treaties. UK never will say to Thail...(Read More)

 

Kvik Phuket
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
Dan About Thailand
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020

 