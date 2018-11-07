THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The breakfast of champions at Poached Cafe

John Gunthur, the American journalist and author, once wrote, ‘All happiness depends on a leisurely breakfast’.

Dining
By David Jacklin

Sunday 11 November 2018, 09:00AM

Pulled Pork Eggs Benny

Pulled Pork Eggs Benny

Poached has a fresh and stylish interior design

Poached has a fresh and stylish interior design

The Breakfast Burrito

The Breakfast Burrito

Journalists can be a cranky bunch at the best of times, and if you have to deal with them, make sure they’ve had at least a damn fine cup of coffee first.

Fear not readers, I have just been to Poached, and am now happier than a clam in high water.

Poached is the brainchild of Alex Stathos, the man who brought bliss-in-a-bun to Chalong with his first island outlet, The Spartan - Burger and Souvlaki Bar. And you won’t have far to go to experience both, as Poached has recently opened right next door. Incidentally, for Spartan lovers, a new pop-up restaurant is opening on Nov 20 over at The Beach Heights Resort on Kata Beach.

Alex is a big man. In frame, character and passion, and you can’t help but be drawn in to his vivacity and mischievous humour. The diversity of his CV for a gent in his thirties is nothing short of remarkable. From an early career in the military, to owning his own construction and corporate hospitality companies, to donning the apron as a skilled chef… this man has a lot of impressive hats.
As a first generation Greek immigrant, Alex had moved to Melbourne as a child, and that city’s desire for a hearty brunch coupled with his family’s heritage as restaurateurs led him to open a range of eateries, first in Australia, now here in Phuket.

“Poached offers a slice of Melbourne. Our unique menu has rich, decadent and healthy options to get you kick started,” Alex explained.

And that’s about as understated as Alex can get. Poached’s inspired menu is more than a bold and hunger-inducing wish list, and you’ll not find anything like it on the island. But it is the culinary detail and care when you’re presented with your order that is the most welcome surprise for a breakfast joint.

The Pulled Pork Eggs Benny perfectly frames Alex’s decadent offerings as well as his creativity. Twelve hour cooked pork is presented with granny smith slaw, apple cider hollandaise sauce, poached eggs cooked to perfection, balsamic glaze, pomegranate seeds and olive oil that has been infused with mint… all sitting on the artisan bread that is served across the menu. This is not only the breakfast of champions, it’s what Hera serves up to Zeus on Mount Olympus every morning.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The Breakfast Burrito is an inspired recipe from a Mexican friend in LA. The corn tortilla houses imported haas avocados, jalapeño salsa, house-made chorizo, scrambled egg and Monterey Jack cheese to melt the grumpiest of morning risers.

The Poached menu has something for everyone, each one crafted and cared for. Caramelised brioche French toast with fruit and ice cream, Turkish bread, NYC bagels, a medley of fresh-baked muffins and an assortment of cake slices for every palate for that afternoon tea.

And the range of quality options extend to the beverages. Coffee lovers will not be disappointed with their own medium-roast blend and very own nitro brew, KAFiN8. I also had a wonderful chai latte that comes from Alex’s own branded mix of raw ingredients. All are packaged and available to purchase in store.

Poached is a must for the breakfast connoisseur. And whether you’re in for a family feast or a coffee shop worker using the eatery’s electricity-pointed work stations, the welcoming detail goes all the way from the plate to the fresh and functional interior design.

This is all-in-all an experience not to be rushed. Take your time at Poached and it will reward you with a hearty happiness that will power you through the day.

Poached, 4/9 Moo 5, Chalong
Opening Hours: 06:30 - 15:30
Tel: 076 602 445
Online: www.poached.asia
FaceBook: @PoachedBreakfastCafe

 

 

