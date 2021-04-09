Thanyapura opens first operation in China

In the presence of high officials of the provincial and city governments and sports authorities, Thanyapura World’s first international operation was officially opened in Hefei, China, on Mar 30.



By Press Release

Friday 9 April 2021, 02:44PM

The ‘T-Hub Provincial Museum’ is the first of its kind ‒ a new urban healthy lifestyle concept developed and operated by Thanyapura.

“We are very proud and happy that our first operation in China and our prototype T-Hub finally opened its doors,” says Philipp Graf von Hardenberg, Executive Chairman and President of Thanyapura World Plc. Ltd., Singapore.

“With our new T-Hub urban exercise centers including vegetarian restaurants, kids academies and sportsphysio labs, we create communities for like-minded people, who enjoy exercise and healthy lifestyles.”

Thanyapura World entered the Chinese Market with the announcement for the development of the first Thanyapura Sports and Health Resort in 2019. Later this year more announcements

regarding the development of Thanyapura resorts and T-Hubs will follow.

For further information please contact: Philipp Graf von Hardenberg at philipp.hardenberg@thanyapura.com