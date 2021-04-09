BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thanyapura opens first operation in China

Thanyapura opens first operation in China

In the presence of high officials of the provincial and city governments and sports authorities, Thanyapura World’s first international operation was officially opened in Hefei, China, on Mar 30.


By Press Release

Friday 9 April 2021, 02:44PM

Photo: Thanyapura

Photo: Thanyapura

Photo: Thanyapura

Photo: Thanyapura

« »

The ‘T-Hub Provincial Museum’ is the first of its kind ‒ a new urban healthy lifestyle concept developed and operated by Thanyapura.

“We are very proud and happy that our first operation in China and our prototype T-Hub finally opened its doors,” says Philipp Graf von Hardenberg, Executive Chairman and President of Thanyapura World Plc. Ltd., Singapore.

“With our new T-Hub urban exercise centers including vegetarian restaurants, kids academies and sportsphysio labs, we create communities for like-minded people, who enjoy exercise and healthy lifestyles.”

Thanyapura World entered the Chinese Market with the announcement for the development of the first Thanyapura Sports and Health Resort in 2019. Later this year more announcements

regarding the development of Thanyapura resorts and T-Hubs will follow.

For further information please contact: Philipp Graf von Hardenberg at philipp.hardenberg@thanyapura.com

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Free COVID tests for Phuket partygoers
Electricity outage to affect Pa Khlok
‘Outdated’ Netflix documentary sparks ire
More than 70,000 people in Phuket vaccinated
No quarantine in Phuket for arrivals from ‘red zone’ provinces
Police told to work from home after 42 test positive
New AstraZeneca setbacks as countries scramble for vaccines
Government denies vaccine monopoly rumours
UK COVID variant may have arrived from Cambodia
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Godzilla lizard browses 7-Eleven || April 8
Provincial order issued for all non-tourists entering Thailand through Phuket
Olive ridley turtles hatch at Mai Khao, first in 20 years
All Phuket entertainment venues ordered closed for Songkran
Phuket residents vaccinated on April 2 asked to self-quarantine
Pubs, clubs in Bangkok, 40 other provinces to shut for 2 weeks

 

Phuket community
Phuket party-goers asked to present themselves at nearest hospital

maverik, I would not even go to a Thai hospital with mild symptoms, its all but a flu like infection...(Read More)

All Phuket entertainment venues ordered closed for Songkran

@Foot, Thai story telling about absence Covid-19 on Phuket was not true as we learn now. Avoiding te...(Read More)

Provincial order issued for all non-tourists entering Thailand through Phuket

I don't think the virus cares about the visa status of the respiratory system it's currently...(Read More)

UK strain behind flare-up

All the vaccines offered so far in Thailand do is alleviate the worst symptoms, you won't die or...(Read More)

Phuket party-goers asked to present themselves at nearest hospital

I don't expect any voluntary compliance of these shoulder to shoulder mass party people, unless ...(Read More)

UK COVID variant may have arrived from Cambodia

Funny to read that Dr Young said he has no idea how the variant into Thailand and through the quaran...(Read More)

Phuket party-goers asked to present themselves at nearest hospital

So, some time has passed. How many of these caring party-goers have turned themselves in to be teste...(Read More)

Provincial order issued for all non-tourists entering Thailand through Phuket

Am I reading this correctly? After July 1st if I am a tourist and have had both vaccinations, a test...(Read More)

All Phuket entertainment venues ordered closed for Songkran

There will be more covid cases to follow in Phuket. How ridicules to fantasize about opening up the ...(Read More)

Provincial order issued for all non-tourists entering Thailand through Phuket

@Fascinated Yeah, seriously. What exactly do the cops do other than the occasional checkpoint? The...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property

 