Phuket’s Thanyapura to open ‘active wellness’ resort in Sanya, China

PHUKET: Thanyapura World, the Singapore based holding company for the Thanyapura Health and Sports Resort brand, has announced its entry into the Chinese market with the signing of its newest resort, Sanya Thanyapura Health and Sports Resort, in Sanya, Hainan Province, China’s most popular resort destination.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 31 August 2019, 10:22AM

An artist's impression of the completed Thanyapura resort in Sanya, Hainan Province, China. Image: Thanyapura

The property is Thanyapura’s first branded resort in China, and the company expects other management agreements to follow as property developers around the world look for new, experience-driven concepts that inspire guests to optimise their lives, noted a release announcing the launch.

“To that end, Thanyapura World offers a model that combines resort living with sports, lifestyle medicine and wellness. The company believes its ‘active wellness’ model meets the needs of developers and visitors that want more than just a hotel with a wellness centre,” the release said.

The Sanya resort will be located on about 58 hectares (about 362 rai) centrally located between Yalong and Haitang Bay and will be designed by Dallas-based architectural firm HKS, well known for its cutting edge sports stadiums, hotels and healthcare facilities.

The new property will offer 300 hotel rooms and 250 villas, world-class sports facilities featuring, swimming, running, tennis, cycling, soccer and multi-sport fitness; a lifestyle medicine clinic focusing on chronic disease reversal programmes; wellness centre; a members-only leisure club; multipurpose function rooms, as well as food and beverage and retail outlets.

Thanyapura’s flagship resort located in Phuket, Thailand, is recognised as a leading sports, health and wellness destination, attracting top athletes like Maria Sharapova, Jenson Button, two-time Ironman world champion, Patrick Lange, and national swim teams from around the world. Thanyapura Phuket is the only officially registered FINA training centre in Asia, noted the release.

Thanyapura Sanya will mirror many of the same pillars programmes offered in Phuket, such as sports training, camps, lifestyle improvement and executive health. The expansion into China strengthens Thanyapura’s position as a regional leader in active living and healthy lifestyle resort properties that incorporate green technologies, feature sustainable practices, and deliver personal optimisation. The resort will target families, groups, corporations and individuals looking for a healthy holiday destination where they can optimise their lives and lifestyle the release added.

“We are on the cusp of something very big,” said Philipp Graf von Hardenberg, President and CEO of Thanyapura World.

“We offer something quite unique in the international hospitality market that others cannot easily replicate. China is a massive market with unlimited potential, and we are entering at the right time in the right location and with right partners. The Sanya Thanyapura resort also supports the local government’s ambition to become a magnet destination for sports and health tourism,” he added.

Thanyapura World is working closely with developers, local governments and health promotion boards throughout Asia to build healthy holiday destinations that offer an escape from the city and access to sports facilities and wellness programmes.

The Sanya Thanyapura resort will be developed by Hainan Tianyi Tourism Investment Co. and managed by Thanyapura Six Arts Resorts Management Company, Singapore. The resort is scheduled to open in 2022.