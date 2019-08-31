THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket’s Thanyapura to open ‘active wellness’ resort in Sanya, China

Phuket’s Thanyapura to open ‘active wellness’ resort in Sanya, China

PHUKET: Thanyapura World, the Singapore based holding company for the Thanyapura Health and Sports Resort brand, has announced its entry into the Chinese market with the signing of its newest resort, Sanya Thanyapura Health and Sports Resort, in Sanya, Hainan Province, China’s most popular resort destination.

tourismconstructionhealth
By The Phuket News

Saturday 31 August 2019, 10:22AM

An artist's impression of the completed Thanyapura resort in Sanya, Hainan Province, China. Image: Thanyapura

An artist's impression of the completed Thanyapura resort in Sanya, Hainan Province, China. Image: Thanyapura

The property is Thanyapura’s first branded resort in China, and the company expects other management agreements to follow as property developers around the world look for new, experience-driven concepts that inspire guests to optimise their lives, noted a release announcing the launch.

“To that end, Thanyapura World offers a model that combines resort living with sports, lifestyle medicine and wellness. The company believes its ‘active wellness’ model meets the needs of developers and visitors that want more than just a hotel with a wellness centre,” the release said.

The Sanya resort will be located on about 58 hectares (about 362 rai) centrally located between Yalong and Haitang Bay and will be designed by Dallas-based architectural firm HKS, well known for its cutting edge sports stadiums, hotels and healthcare facilities.

The new property will offer 300 hotel rooms and 250 villas, world-class sports facilities featuring, swimming, running, tennis, cycling, soccer and multi-sport fitness; a lifestyle medicine clinic focusing on chronic disease reversal programmes; wellness centre; a members-only leisure club; multipurpose function rooms, as well as food and beverage and retail outlets.

Thanyapura’s flagship resort located in Phuket, Thailand, is recognised as a leading sports, health and wellness destination, attracting top athletes like Maria Sharapova, Jenson Button, two-time Ironman world champion, Patrick Lange, and national swim teams from around the world. Thanyapura Phuket is the only officially registered FINA training centre in Asia, noted the release.

Thanyapura Sanya will mirror many of the same pillars programmes offered in Phuket, such as sports training, camps, lifestyle improvement and executive health. The expansion into China strengthens Thanyapura’s position as a regional leader in active living and healthy lifestyle resort properties that incorporate green technologies, feature sustainable practices, and deliver personal optimisation. The resort will target families, groups, corporations and individuals looking for a healthy holiday destination where they can optimise their lives and lifestyle the release added.

“We are on the cusp of something very big,” said Philipp Graf von Hardenberg, President and CEO of Thanyapura World.

“We offer something quite unique in the international hospitality market that others cannot easily replicate. China is a massive market with unlimited potential, and we are entering at the right time in the right location and with right partners. The Sanya Thanyapura resort also supports the local government’s ambition to become a magnet destination for sports and health tourism,” he added.

Thanyapura World is working closely with developers, local governments and health promotion boards throughout Asia to build healthy holiday destinations that offer an escape from the city and access to sports facilities and wellness programmes.

The Sanya Thanyapura resort will be developed by Hainan Tianyi Tourism Investment Co. and managed by Thanyapura Six Arts Resorts Management Company, Singapore. The resort is scheduled to open in 2022.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong Beach re-opens with ‘safe zones’, dangerous surf warning remains
Vietnam’s tourism faces over-tourism risks
Is a rebound in sight?
Floods from storm Podul ravage Roi Et
Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners
Vachira Phuket Hospital boss explains call for donations for neurosurgery microscope
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Spicy salad blame game? A stormy weekend? Chinese arrivals up! || August 30
Phuket Town restaurant suffers heavy damage from fire
Phuket police nab armed drug dealers, users
Patong beach closed as heavy weather slams west coast
Phuket in for a stormy weekend
Bangkok rated 47th safest city, Tokyo tops
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Corpse still holding phone! Koh Tao death sentence upheld! Dolphin washes ashore? || August 29
Supreme Court upholds death sentences for 2014 Koh Tao murders
Power outage to leave Wichit without mains water supply

 

Phuket community
Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

So, when a foreigner leases a house + land for 30+30 years, has he/she to report with a TM30 - or a ...(Read More)

Vachira Phuket Hospital boss explains call for donations for neurosurgery microscope

Every self respecting hospital has a economic/financial manager. Since 2002 the hospital had time en...(Read More)

Vachira Phuket Hospital boss explains call for donations for neurosurgery microscope

"Phuket's thai population far exceeds the number registered as living on Phuket". Know...(Read More)

Patong beach closed as heavy weather slams west coast

Tourists shouldn't worry, they can still go to any of the other beaches with regular Thai guys i...(Read More)

Bangkok rated 47th safest city, Tokyo tops

47th out of 60. Way to go!...(Read More)

Khao San vendors protest plan to clear stalls

And exactly how much rent do these people pay for their "right" to do business on public p...(Read More)

Phuket in for a stormy weekend

Surly conditions? Is the ocean an emotional being these days? Forecast for tomorrow- peeved settling...(Read More)

'Fastest woman' racing driver dies trying to break own record

I detest these non-athletic gender based records that only reinforce stereotypes. Women and men com...(Read More)

Patong beachfront road open to traffic until Monday

Check and double check condition of your equipment prior you start a mayor project like this. And, d...(Read More)

Man arrested with 275g of ‘ice’ in diaper drug drop

"Thailand is my home country" What a joke! Someone should look up the meaning of "hom...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 