Thalang cop collects Red Cross Fair top prize

PHUKET: Lt Col Anukul Nooket, Deputy Chief of Thalang Police, has presented himself at an event at Phuket Provincial Hall to officially receive the top first prize of this year’s edition of the annual Red Cross Charity Lottery ‒ a brand-new Haval H6 SUV. The price of the car starts from B1.249 million.



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 31 January 2023, 12:22PM

The major prizes won at the annual Red Cross Fair were handed over at a ceremony led by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (Jan 30).

Lt Col Anukul was announced the winner of the Red Cross Fair lucky draw earlier this month, with the winning ticket number 61138.

Also handed over yesterday were the second prizes ‒ five Honda Wave motorcycles ‒ awarded to the holders of ticket numbers 17869, 28087, 26715, 25576, 65782.

The event yesterday also served as a meeting of provincial department heads of government agencies and related agencies, and saw plaques of honor and outstanding ‘Awards of Honorable Mention’ to nurses and health workers at local municipalities for their efforts during the pandemic under the banner of ‘Pride to Fight COVID-19 All Lives are Safe’.

Other bestowments presented at the ceremony yesterday included six restaurants receiving their ‘Clean Food Good Taste Plus’ certification for effective food safety standards in handling and preparing food, and one street food vendor being recognised with a ‘Street Food Good Health’ standard under the Ministry of Public Health.

Further, nine people and organisations were recognised with honorary certificates thanking them for their active participation and support in the ‘Rommanee Phusasilp in the Andaman Region community project.

At the meeting the local government heads were reminded of the implementation of the ‘Traffy Fondue’ app, described as an ‘urban problem management platform’, and detailed issues raised regarding economy, agriculture, society and transportation to be acted on.

“This is to enable the work of all government agencies to meet the needs of the people and be able to quickly solve the problems of the people,” Governor Narong said.