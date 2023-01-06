Phuket top cop wins Red Cross Lottery first prize

PHUKET: Lt Col Anukul Nooket, Deputy Chief of Thalang Police, won a brand new Haval H6 SUV, the first prize of this year’s edition of the annual Red Cross Charity Lottery. The price of the car starts from B1.249 million.

By The Phuket News

Friday 6 January 2023, 05:39PM

A new Haval H6 from Great Wall Motors valued at B1.249 million was the top prize of this year’s Red Cross Lottery. Photo: Thalang Police

The winning numbers of the five-digit charity lottery to support Phuket Red Cross were announced yesterday (Jan 5).

As the tradition is, the lottery draw was concluding the big New Year festival at Saphan Hin, a popular public park south of Phuket Town.

The top prize this year was a “Rot Yon HAVAL H6 See Khao”, a white Haval H6 sport utility vehicle manufactured in Thailand by the Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors that specialises in crossovers and SUVs.

As The Phuket News’ sister publication Khao Phuket reported today (Jan 6), the “lucky owner” of ticket number 61138 turned out to be Lt Col Anukul.

The Phuket News has previously mentioned the officer in a few stories, but in connection with his duties as law-enforcer and not just a lucky man.

The full results of the Jan 5 lottery draw are as follows:

● 1st prize. Haval H6 car. 1 prize in total. Winning number: 61138;

● 2nd prize. Motorcycles, model not specified. 5 prizes in total. Winning numbers: 17869, 28087, 26715, 25576, 65782.

● 3rd prize. Gold necklaces, 1 bath weight. 8 prizes in total. Winning numbers: 88580, 39711, 26331, 73664, 32006, 54896, 47018, 73952.

● 4th prize Gold necklaces, 2 salung weight. 10 prizes in total. Winning numbers: 22229, 62986, 28608, 60076, 81932, 59770, 39756, 66170, 27341, 79015.

● 5th prize. Mini refrigerators. 15 prizes in total. Winning numbers: 25587, 64196, 36423, 38680, 84639, 15334, 77920, 75723, 73348, 59928, 14352, 60253, 23980, 35902, 56969.

● 6th prize. Rice cookers. 80 prizes in total. Winning numbers: 214 (last three digits on the ticket).

People who have winning tickets now have until Feb 23 to claim their prizes at the Phuket Red Cross Office near Saphan Hin. If after that date prizes have not been claimed, they will be considered donated to the Phuket Red Cross. Winners may contact the Phuket Red Cross by calling 076-211766.