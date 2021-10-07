Thailand remains on UK travel red list

LONDON: Thailand will remain on Britain’s red list of countries that it is advising against all but essential travel to after the UK government announced changes to simplify its coronavirus travel regime yesterday (Oct 6).

CoronavirusCOVID-19immigrationhealthtourism

By The Phuket News

Thursday 7 October 2021, 09:30AM

Photo: AFP

“The FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office) advise against all but essential travel to the whole of Thailand based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks,” the ministry said on the website.

Additionally, for separate security reasons, the website also advises against essential travel to Yala, Narathiwat, Pattani and the southern part of Songkhla.

Britain introduced a “traffic light” system in May which designated the specific colours of green, amber and red to respective countries depending on its situation and status in regards to battling and containing the COVID-19 pandemic. This system was scrapped on Tuesday in favour of the more straight forward red zone classification of countries.

Yesterday’s announcement saw the UK dropping its advice against all but essential travel for 32 countries and territories who have progressed their fighting against COVID-19 across the world.

Thailand, however, remains on the red list along with the likes of Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa.

This means only fully vaccinated UK citizens and residents will be allowed to enter the UK after returning from a red list country. Returning citizens would need to undergo a 10-day quarantine period in a government-approved hotel at an approximate cost of £2,285 (B105,000). That includes transport to the hotel, security, provision of welfare services and the two PCR tests which must be taken on day two and day eight of the stay. An extra adult is £1,430, children aged 5-12 cost £325 and children under five are free. Any non UK residents will not be permitted to enter the country.

“We’re striking the right balance between keeping people safe which remains our priority and giving them the freedom to exercise personal responsibility, while supporting the travel sector,” UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss said.

The UK Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, had previously strongly advised against people travelling to red listed countries.