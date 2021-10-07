BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand remains on UK travel red list

Thailand remains on UK travel red list

LONDON: Thailand will remain on Britain’s red list of countries that it is advising against all but essential travel to after the UK government announced changes to simplify its coronavirus travel regime yesterday (Oct 6).

CoronavirusCOVID-19immigrationhealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 7 October 2021, 09:30AM

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

“The FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office) advise against all but essential travel to the whole of Thailand based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks,” the ministry said on the website.

Additionally, for separate security reasons, the website also advises against essential travel to Yala, Narathiwat, Pattani and the southern part of Songkhla.

Britain introduced a “traffic light” system in May which designated the specific colours of green, amber and red to respective countries depending on its situation and status in regards to battling and containing the COVID-19 pandemic. This system was scrapped on Tuesday in favour of the more straight forward red zone classification of countries.

Yesterday’s announcement saw the UK dropping its advice against all but essential travel for 32 countries and territories who have progressed their fighting against COVID-19 across the world.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Thailand, however, remains on the red list along with the likes of Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa.

This means only fully vaccinated UK citizens and residents will be allowed to enter the UK after returning from a red list country. Returning citizens would need to undergo a 10-day quarantine period in a government-approved hotel at an approximate cost of £2,285 (B105,000). That includes transport to the hotel, security, provision of welfare services and the two PCR tests which must be taken on day two and day eight of the stay. An extra adult is £1,430, children aged 5-12 cost £325 and children under five are free. Any non UK residents will not be permitted to enter the country.

“We’re striking the right balance between keeping people safe which remains our priority and giving them the freedom to exercise personal responsibility, while supporting the travel sector,” UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss said.

The UK Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, had previously strongly advised against people travelling to red listed countries.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

CaptainJack69 | 07 October 2021 - 13:38:47 

This isn't new, it's been the case for weeks now. There's one short list of 'really bad places' and Thailand is on it. They also don't recognize vaccines administered here, even the British owned AstraZenica. Foreign governments know how corrupt, nepotistic and protectionist the Thai authorities are. But come here on holiday guys, it's great. Wake up Thailand.

somsat | 07 October 2021 - 11:28:40 

Red list update is Thursday so there won't be any change.Please get your facts right before publishing articles that are not correct

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Flats raided, many detained after riot policeman shot in Din Daeng
Phuket to start vaccinating children
Phuket Vegetarian Festival takes to the streets, without face piercings
MICE operators ask PM for resumption of related businesses
Guests flee fire at quarantine hotel
One teen killed, two survive, after motorbike hits tree
Thammasat Massacre remembered in Phuket
Doctors oppose legalising e-cigarettes
Phuket marks 165 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Low-key Phuket Vegetarian Festival begins, Thailand in talks to buy anti-Covid pills |:| October 6
Taiwan-China situation ‘most grim’ in four decades, says minister
Storm floods remain in 16 provinces
Phuket storm weather to continue
Phuket Vegetarian Festival gets underway
Chaiwut mulls legalising e-cigarettes amid fierce opposition

 

Phuket community
Chaiwut mulls legalising e-cigarettes amid fierce opposition

@ Kurt ! Insinuating ? Untruth ? Kurt, my writing is just the logic conclusion to your statement t...(Read More)

One teen killed, two survive, after motorbike hits tree

Begs the question: How many police did these children pass without being stopped? ...(Read More)

Thailand remains on UK travel red list

This isn't new, it's been the case for weeks now. There's one short list of 'really ...(Read More)

Chaiwut mulls legalising e-cigarettes amid fierce opposition

"Insinuating Sour Horses" ???? LOL. What a wonderful new phrase to introduce into the Eng...(Read More)

Thailand remains on UK travel red list

Red list update is Thursday so there won't be any change.Please get your facts right before publ...(Read More)

Phuket storm weather to continue

I seem to remember that two years ago a couple of billion was approved from Bangkok to run a pipelin...(Read More)

Phuket officials finally recognise island’s population in mass vaccination campaign

Phuket officials love playing with statistics. Hopefully one day they will willingly give the true f...(Read More)

Phuket storm weather to continue

Gee, all this rain, but water shortages later. If only they made the reservoirs deeper when they had...(Read More)

Bar owner arrested for selling alcohol after 10pm

Yuttana was charged with not paying the kickbacks demanded in order for officials to leave his busin...(Read More)

Phuket officials finally recognise island’s population in mass vaccination campaign

@skorchio, very true. I myself have been busy months to 'hunt' vaccination. Finally I m full...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
Thanyapura
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand

 