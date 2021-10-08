BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

UK eases travel rules for countries including Thailand

UK eases travel rules for countries including Thailand

LONDON: Britain will scrap tough COVID-19 quarantine requirements for 47 destinations including South Africa and Thailand on Monday (Oct 11) and make it easier for people to arrive from countries including India and Turkey in the latest relaxation of the rules.

Friday 8 October 2021, 09:31AM

A notice posted by Phuket officials at 12:20am today (Oct 7). Image: Phuket info Center

A notice posted by Phuket officials at 12:20am today (Oct 7). Image: Phuket info Center

Britain’s tourism industry has essentially lost two full summers after travel restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 deterred many people from going abroad, reports the Bangkok Post, which cited a report by Reuters.

Many countries with high infection levels were put on a red list, requiring arrivals to spend 10 days in a government provided quarantine hotel, while the need for a PCR test and other tests often cost more than the flight itself.

Airlines such as Ryanair and easyJet have said that the approach and the frequently changing restrictions have delayed any recovery in the sector, leaving the British industry lagging its European peers.

On Thursday, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said he would remove 47 destinations from the red list. The destinations included Thailand. Seven countries will remain, including Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Venezuela.

“Thailand will no longer be on the red list for entering England. Check what you must do to travel abroad and return to England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland,” the Transport Ministry said on the website.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

He has also eased the rules for countries such as India, Turkey and Ghana, meaning that the inoculation status of arrivals will be recognised and fully vaccinated arrivals will only need to take a test on day 2 to check for Covid.

The move came after Britain dropped its advice against all but essential travel for 32 countries. But it was still advising against all but essential travel for scores of countries and territories on its red list which include Brazil, Mexico, South Africa and Thailand.

In a further change, passengers will be able to send a picture of their lateral flow test result to verify test accuracy once the requirement switches from the more expensive PCR test to lateral flow later this month.

Shapps said restoring people’s confidence in travel was key to rebuilding the economy. “With less restrictions and more people traveling, we can all continue to move safely forward together along our pathway to recovery.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

CaptainJack69 | 08 October 2021 - 13:32:54 

Great! They'll also start recognizing Thai vaccinations at the same time. Not Sinovac of course, but if you were lucky enough to get AZ or Pfizer you can enter the UK without 10 days self-isolation.

maverick | 08 October 2021 - 11:56:17 

Perhaps Thailand will now reciprocate and get rid of ridiculous 7 day SHA stay and COE

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket talks discuss arrival of Russian tourists next month
Governor warns Veg Fest vendors against hoarding, price gouging
US special forces quietly training Taiwanese: official
Anutin pushes vaccines for Krabi reopening
Phuket marks 158 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Flats raided, many detained after riot policeman shot in Din Daeng
Phuket to start vaccinating children
Phuket Vegetarian Festival takes to the streets, without face piercings
MICE operators ask PM for resumption of related businesses
Guests flee fire at quarantine hotel
One teen killed, two survive, after motorbike hits tree
Thammasat Massacre remembered in Phuket
Doctors oppose legalising e-cigarettes
Phuket marks 165 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Thailand remains on UK travel red list

 

Phuket community
One teen killed, two survive, after motorbike hits tree

Three 13 yo kids on a scooter hit me and did about 25,000 baht worth of damage. Police insisted I u...(Read More)

UK eases travel rules for countries including Thailand

Great! They'll also start recognizing Thai vaccinations at the same time. Not Sinovac of course,...(Read More)

UK eases travel rules for countries including Thailand

Perhaps Thailand will now reciprocate and get rid of ridiculous 7 day SHA stay and COE ...(Read More)

One teen killed, two survive, after motorbike hits tree

Many parents don't know how to raise kids. Kids just grow up and do of course many silly things ...(Read More)

Phuket storm weather to continue

How far is progress laying water pipe line from Phang Nah to Phuket? Now it's the good time for ...(Read More)

Phuket storm weather to continue

@ Fascinated, a moment picture of water storage situation is no future outlook. Timothy is right, if...(Read More)

Thammasat Massacre remembered in Phuket

14 Peaceful remembering people watched by City police, by Provincial police, Region 8 police and int...(Read More)

One teen killed, two survive, after motorbike hits tree

Just another example of the ills that befall Thailand because of the impotence of Thai police. Their...(Read More)

One teen killed, two survive, after motorbike hits tree

What is wrong with Thai parents? From a westerner's point of view this is as bad as killing your...(Read More)

Phuket storm weather to continue

Errr, Yes they are Fascinated. They are overflowing and water is being wasted. But will they be in t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
PaintFX
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 