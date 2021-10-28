The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department released two infographics issued by the Department of Consular Affairs explaining the requirements this morning (Oct 28).
Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew shared the images on his own Facebook page.
Two notices were issued this morning. Both notices are marked as “Revised 27 October 2021 (18.00 hrs.)”
One notice explains the entry requirements for travellers arriving from the 45 countries plus one territory (Hong Kong) who are allowed to enter under the “Test & Go” (so-called “no quarantine”) scheme.
The other notice explains the entry requirements for travellers arriving from any other country or territory, who must still enter the “Sandbox Areas”.
NOTE: The Thailand Pass registration website will not open to receive applications until 9am Monday (Nov 1).
TEST & GO
Exemption from quarantine with conditions (Test and Go For travellers from eligible countries / territories
PRE DEPARTURE
REQUIREMENTS (FOR NON-THAI NATIONALS)
1 Eligible countries / territories
First port of departure must be from eligible countries / territories and must have stayed in eligible countries / territories for at least 21 consecutive days before travelling to Thailand (Thai nationals and foreign nationals departing from Thailand to eligible countries / territories and back to Thailand are exempted for the 21 day requirement).
- List of eligible countries / territories (subject to change) (Click here.)
2) Vaccination
Fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a vaccine approved by Thailand no less than 14 days before departure or have recovered from COVID-19 infection and received one dose of vaccination within 3 months after recovery.
3) Must have insurance with minimum coverage of US$50,000 (returning expats, submitting proof of minimum US$50,000 medical coverage).
4) Must have a paid SHA+I AQ hotel reservation confirmation (including RT-PCR test fee).
REGISTER ON THAILAND PASS
Register on Thailand Pass
Documents Required for Thailand Pass Registration
1) Passport
2) Vaccination Certificate
3) Insurance with minimum coverage of 50,000 USD
4) Paid SHA+/AQ hotel reservation (for the duration of 1 day) paid hotel (including RT-PCR test fee
5) Thai visa (if required)
GET A COVID TEST
Must get a COVID Test (RT-PCR only) 72 hrs. before departure and have a negative result
ARRIVAL IN THAILAND
- Pass through Health Control and Immigration checkpoints. - Undergo RT-PCR test at the hotel or designated venue
- Wait for your test result at the hotel
- If the result is negative, you are free to travel in Thailand with no quarantine.
ALL OTHER COUNTRIES / TERRITORIES
Must enter “SANDBOX AREAS”.
REQUIREMENTS (FOR NON-THAI NATIONALS)
One notice explains that for travellers who are fully vaccinated to enter Sandbox Areas, before departing their home country for Thailand foreign nationals must:
1) Come from an eligible country or /territory (see list here)
2) Be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a vaccine approved by Thailand no less than 14 days before departure or have recovered from COVID-19 infection and received one dose of vaccination within 3 months after recovery
3) Must have insurance with minimum coverage of US$50,000 (returning expats, submitting proof of minimum US$50,000 medical coverage)
4) Must have a paid SHA+ hotel reservation confirmation (SHABA Certificate) throughout the mandatory 7-day period.
REGISTER ON THAILAND PASS
Travellers coming to Thailand must be approved through the Thailand Pass website tp.consular.go.th
Documents Required for Thailand Pass Registration:
1) Passport
2) Vaccination Certificate
3) Insurance with minimum coverage of 50,000 USD
4) Paid SHA+ hotel reservation confirmation
5) Thai Visa (if required)
GET A COVID TEST
Travellers must get a COVID Test (RT-PCR only) not more than 72 hrs. before departure with a “negative” result.
ARRIVAL IN SANDBOX AREA
- Pass through disease control and immigration checkpoints, and undergo RT-PCR test at the airport/designated hotel
- Wait for your test result at the designated accommodation/hotel. If the result is negative, enter the Sandbox Area
DEPARTURE FROM SANDBOX AREA
Once you have stayed in the Sandbox Area for the mandatory 7-day period and have received your second RT-PCR test result, you will be able to obtain the ReleaseForm, and be free to travel to other parts of Thailand.
SPECIAL NOTE FOR ’SANDBOX AREA’ ARRIVALS:
- Travellers must undergo two RT-PCR tests while inside the Sandbox Area, the first test upon arrival, and the second on day 6 or 7 before obtaining a release form.
- Travellers must enter Thailand via designated international airport as follows: Suvarnabhumi (BKK), Don Mueang (DMK), Phuket (HKT), Chiang Mai (CNX), U-Tapao (UTP), Samui (USM) and Buriram (BFV-for chartered flights only).
