BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand to welcome visitors from 46 countries from Nov 1

Thailand to welcome visitors from 46 countries from Nov 1

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha says Thailand will open the country to visitors from 46 countries instead of only 10 COVID-19 low-risk countries announced earlier, starting from Nov 1.

COVID-19Coronavirus
By Bangkok Post

Friday 22 October 2021, 12:38AM

A tourist arrives at Phuket International Airport yesterday (Oct 21). Photo: TAC Phuket

A tourist arrives at Phuket International Airport yesterday (Oct 21). Photo: TAC Phuket

The notice confirming the 46 countries signed by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Thani Thongphakdi. Image: MFA

The notice confirming the 46 countries signed by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Thani Thongphakdi. Image: MFA

The list of countries. Image: MFA

The list of countries. Image: MFA

The conditions of entry to come into effect from Nov 1. Image: MFA

The conditions of entry to come into effect from Nov 1. Image: MFA

« »

He did not name the countries in the post on his Facebook page on Thursday evening (Oct 21), but wrote it was now necessary to speed up the opening, reports the Bangkok Post.

“If we wait until everything is fully ready, we’ll be too late. Besides, tourists may choose to go elsewhere,” read the post.

He added that he was aware the acceleration brought with it the risk of more local infections.

“But this is a risk we must take. I think, like other countries, Thailand is now better equipped to deal with the risk. And we need to learn to live with it.”

Visitors from the 46 countries, described as the first low-risk group, may enter Thailand by air without quarantine, provided they have been fully vaccinated and have evidence of pre-flight negative test results. They must also agree to take another test upon arrival.

Gen Prayut added that in the meantime the Public Health Ministry would speed up vaccinations locally.

MGID

He urged people to adhere to the prescribed COVID-19 health measures — wearing masks, cleaning hands frequently and observing social distancing.

“I hope we can hear some good news from the upcoming long holidays,” he concluded.

On Oct 11, the prime minister said tourists from around 10 countries would be allowed to visit Thailand starting Nov 1 without quarantine under the same conditions.

According to the information at the time, they can visit 17 places. It is unclear whether the list still applies after the expanded reopening. The 17 places are:

  • Phuket
  • Surat Thani
  • Bangkok
  • Samut Prakan (Suvarnabhumi airport)
  • Krabi
  • Phang Nga
  • Prachuap Khiri Khan (Nong Kae, Hua Hin)
  • Phetchaburi (Cha-am)
  • Chon Buri (Pattaya, Bang Lamung, Jomtien, Bang Sare, Koh Sichang, Si Racha)
  • Ranong (Koh Payam)
  • Chiang Mai (Muang, Mae Rim, Mae Taeng, Doi Tao)
  • Loei (Chiang Khan)
  • Buri Ram (Muang)
  • Nong Khai (Muang, Si Chiang Mai, Tha Bo, Sangkhom)
    Udon Thani (Muang, Na Yoong, Nong Han, Kumphawapi, Ban Dung)
  • Rayong (Koh Samet)
  • Trat (Koh Chang)

The PM’s post was shared by local government agencies last night, followed by the official statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs identifying the 46 countries as:

  1. Australia
  2. Austria
  3. Bahrain
  4. Belgium
  5. Bhutan
  6. Brunei Darussalam
  7. Bulgaria
  8. Cambodia
  9. Canada
  10. Chile
  11. China
  12. Cyprus
  13. Czech Republic
  14. Denmark
  15. Estonia
  16. Finland
  17. France
  18. Germany
  19. Greece
  20. Hungary
  21. Iceland
  22. Ireland
  23. Israel
  24. Italy
  25. Japan
  26. Latvia
  27. Lithuania
  28. Malaysia
  29. Malta
  30. Netherlands
  31. New Zealand
  32. Norway
  33. Poland
  34. Portugal
  35. Qatar
  36. Saudi Arabia
  37. Singapore
  38. Slovenia
  39. South Korea
  40. Spain
  41. Sweden
  42. Switzerland
  43. United Arab Emirates
  44. United Kingdom
  45. United States
  46. Hong Kong

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Governor: Phuket ready for more tourists, Long-stay health insurance jacked to B3mn |:| October 21
Flights cancelled, schools closed as China fights virus outbreak
Thai researchers develop COVID-19 antigen rapid tests
Wan Org Pansa brings alcohol ban
Kevin Moss, founder of Phuket Immigration Volunteers, passes away
Trump announces plans to launch new social network ‘TRUTH Social’
Income distribution vital in Phuket tourism recovery, says Governor
Cabinet nods to Flexible Plus Program for investments by foreigners
Bangkok Airways to resume Phuket ‒ Hat Yai flights
Phuket marks 140 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Long-stay expats mandatory health insurance jacked to B3mn
Asian Tour’s Phuket Series praised for inspiring tourism confidence
Wichit Na Ranong steps in over Soi Paniang wastewater
Phuket get ready, says Governor
Military giving protesters latitude, but not ‘rioters’

 

Phuket community
Long-stay expats mandatory health insurance jacked to B3mn

Why I need an insurance when I can pay myself ?? Amazing to see Thailand showing the human factor...(Read More)

Wan Org Pansa brings alcohol ban

Again, the COVID bans haven't stopped the super-rich operators from openly selling alcohol, why ...(Read More)

Income distribution vital in Phuket tourism recovery, says Governor

"Income distribution"? Look around Patong today. Even with business beginning to open up, ...(Read More)

Long-stay expats mandatory health insurance jacked to B3mn

Hospitals and Insurance companies are in cohoots with each other hence triple pricing , Thai price, ...(Read More)

Long-stay expats mandatory health insurance jacked to B3mn

Maybe the hospitals are fed up being stiffed by non-paying, non-citizens....(Read More)

Kevin Moss, founder of Phuket Immigration Volunteers, passes away

R.I.P Kevin...(Read More)

Vaccine certificates available via app

Oh good. It looks like Christy Sweet has been vaccinated and can now go find another country to live...(Read More)

Long-stay expats mandatory health insurance jacked to B3mn

I wouldn't be surprised to find out that many of the participating Thai insurance companies are ...(Read More)

Long-stay expats mandatory health insurance jacked to B3mn

Just out of curiosity. I wonder how many Thais even have health insurance past the joke that is the ...(Read More)

Long-stay expats mandatory health insurance jacked to B3mn

The original sum of 400,000 Bt was far too low, especially if you have to go to ICU and be intubated...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Exotic Fishing Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
UWC Thailand
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 