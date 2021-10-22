Thailand to welcome visitors from 46 countries from Nov 1

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha says Thailand will open the country to visitors from 46 countries instead of only 10 COVID-19 low-risk countries announced earlier, starting from Nov 1.

COVID-19Coronavirus

By Bangkok Post

Friday 22 October 2021, 12:38AM

The conditions of entry to come into effect from Nov 1. Image: MFA

The notice confirming the 46 countries signed by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Thani Thongphakdi. Image: MFA

He did not name the countries in the post on his Facebook page on Thursday evening (Oct 21), but wrote it was now necessary to speed up the opening, reports the Bangkok Post.

“If we wait until everything is fully ready, we’ll be too late. Besides, tourists may choose to go elsewhere,” read the post.

He added that he was aware the acceleration brought with it the risk of more local infections.

“But this is a risk we must take. I think, like other countries, Thailand is now better equipped to deal with the risk. And we need to learn to live with it.”

Visitors from the 46 countries, described as the first low-risk group, may enter Thailand by air without quarantine, provided they have been fully vaccinated and have evidence of pre-flight negative test results. They must also agree to take another test upon arrival.

Gen Prayut added that in the meantime the Public Health Ministry would speed up vaccinations locally.

He urged people to adhere to the prescribed COVID-19 health measures — wearing masks, cleaning hands frequently and observing social distancing.

“I hope we can hear some good news from the upcoming long holidays,” he concluded.

On Oct 11, the prime minister said tourists from around 10 countries would be allowed to visit Thailand starting Nov 1 without quarantine under the same conditions.

According to the information at the time, they can visit 17 places. It is unclear whether the list still applies after the expanded reopening. The 17 places are:

Phuket

Surat Thani

Bangkok

Samut Prakan (Suvarnabhumi airport)

Krabi

Phang Nga

Prachuap Khiri Khan (Nong Kae, Hua Hin)

Phetchaburi (Cha-am)

Chon Buri (Pattaya, Bang Lamung, Jomtien, Bang Sare, Koh Sichang, Si Racha)

Ranong (Koh Payam)

Chiang Mai (Muang, Mae Rim, Mae Taeng, Doi Tao)

Loei (Chiang Khan)

Buri Ram (Muang)

Nong Khai (Muang, Si Chiang Mai, Tha Bo, Sangkhom)

Udon Thani (Muang, Na Yoong, Nong Han, Kumphawapi, Ban Dung)

Udon Thani (Muang, Na Yoong, Nong Han, Kumphawapi, Ban Dung) Rayong (Koh Samet)

Trat (Koh Chang)

The PM’s post was shared by local government agencies last night, followed by the official statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs identifying the 46 countries as: