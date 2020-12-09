Kata Rocks
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thailand now open to the whole world

Thailand now open to the whole world

THAILAND: Tourists from everywhere are now welcome to visit Thailand, irrespective of their countries’ COVID-19 situation, under a newly amended Special Tourist Visa (STV) long-stay programme.

CoronavirusCOVID-19tourism
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 9 December 2020, 09:09AM

Tourists in protective gear arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province in October. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb.

Tourists in protective gear arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province in October. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb.

However, these travellers still need to comply with Thailand’s 14-day mandatory quarantine, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said yesterday (Dec 8).

The more liberal policy represents a government U-turn and is designed to help the ailing tourism industry.

STVs were previously only available to people from low risk-countries but that stringent condition was blamed for the low number of tourists taking advantage of the programme, with only 825 people from 29 countries and only six luxury yachts using it, said Ms Rachada.

The cabinet has also resolved to extend the stay period for yacht visitors holding an STV for another 30 days, or 60 days in total, she said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha insisted yesterday that Thailand was not experiencing a second wave of the pandemic, nor dealing with any challenge of super-spreaders, as rumoured.

The truth was that a small group of infected Thais had illegally sneaked back into the country and visited places, which merely prompted routine checks as to whether they had infected anyone else, he said.

https://sgssecurity.com/

The PM urged people not to panic, saying that would only worsen the situation, and he cited the fact that a large number of hotel bookings had been cancelled in recent weeks due to an overreaction to media reports of a possible super-spreader.

Dr Chakrarat Pittayawonganon, of the Disease Control Department, meanwhile, revealed that among those now being treated for COVID-19 were four healthcare workers who were infected at alternative state quarantine facilities and private hospitals in Bangkok.

Their infections prompted an investigation as to how healthcare workers could have contracted the virus and whether it was their own fault or another cause, he said.

Health authorities on Tuesday recorded 19 new COVID-19 infections, one of which was a man in the northern province of Chiang Rai who thus became the 39th person to have caught the virus at an entertainment venue in the Burmese border town of Tachileik.

The Chiang Rai patient is the latest Thai national to catch COVID-19 abroad before sneaking back into the country illegally, said Dr Chakrarat, and was asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, Thammasat University has called off its 75th traditional football match with Chulalongkorn University, citing concerns over the pandemic.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Mac | 10 December 2020 - 06:04:11 

Still 14 days locked up

cpfleger | 10 December 2020 - 01:26:39 

Guess what: (almost) noone will be attracted. 
Try again, it's the Q, stupid! 
My oh my... every day another hot air powered useless announcement instead of real solution proposals. Carry on diggin the grave for Thailands tourism.

Edward Reumann | 09 December 2020 - 22:29:09 

I think they are gaslighting the hotel cancellations.  How can large groups coordinate at home Medical exams,  book flights,  book quarantine hotels, book connecting flights to final destination and know exactly when you will be arriving at destination not knowing if you will pass final medical exam!

phkt-2016 | 09 December 2020 - 10:15:59 

will make no difference-

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Push to repeal lese majeste laws goes to UN? Nightclub responds after raid! || December 11
Former Thalang Police Chief has corruption sentence reduced
Bangkok tourists escape serious injury in Mai Khao accident
Phuket ‘Commerce Market’ hoped to spur B500k in spending
Tide turning for Mekong protesters
Phuket officials promise to fight corruption
Phang Nga Governor issues another warning over returnees from COVID risk areas
Thai Airways flight reboot plan delayed
Barcelona’s Griezmann cuts Huawei links over Uighurs surveillance claims
Rally chiefs vow to get lese majeste law the chop
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai cops extort dealer, sell his drugs! Saving face over alleged cop killer? || December 10
Phuket officials push events to support tourism
Arriving yachts granted 30-day extension for applying for Special Tourist Visa
Leatherback turtle lays eggs at Khok Kloi
Singapore ‘cruise to nowhere’ cut short after virus case

 

Phuket community
Former Thalang Police Chief has corruption sentence reduced

Perfect gift to give for Thailand's Anti-Corruption Day. This place will never change...corrupt...(Read More)

Former Thalang Police Chief has corruption sentence reduced

A corrupt and criminal police Colonel, wow, wow. Instead of reducing his sentence, it should be have...(Read More)

Phuket officials promise to fight corruption

Start by having the police stop harassing foreign bike riders for "tea money"....(Read More)

Phuket officials promise to fight corruption

Oh brother...this is a good one. I don't know, but I would guess that most of the people making ...(Read More)

Tide turning for Mekong protesters

The Mekong river should get a international status. All countries were the Mekong river flows throug...(Read More)

Arriving yachts granted 30-day extension for applying for Special Tourist Visa

It's a pity that Thailand can't hold on/throw away her image, but was predictable. The world...(Read More)

Official Phuket Monopoly game to be launched

Another whinger. If it's that bad, why are you here then (if at all). I'm not complaining at...(Read More)

Prosecutors pass buck in ‘Boss’ case

Bear in mind, nonsense for sale are always brought up by Deputies, never by the top man. So, when on...(Read More)

Phuket officials push events to support tourism

It is good/nice that Phuket Officials promote domestic tourism in order to give air to local entrepr...(Read More)

Phuket officials push events to support tourism

wow tourist will be flocking to these exciting events, dream on guys...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
K9 Point
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
Dewa Phuket Resort
Outrigger Laguna Phuket

 