BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PM allays second wave concerns

PM allays second wave concerns

THAILAND: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has tried to allay fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections, saying the Thais who sneaked back across the border from Myanmar’s Tachileik town were not super-spreaders.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthtourism
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 8 December 2020, 09:07AM

Prayut: Orders border barricades. Photo: Bangkok Post

Prayut: Orders border barricades. Photo: Bangkok Post

The prime minister also warned that those who entered the country illegally via natural passages to avoid mandatory quarantine will face legal action.

Speaking via the government’s Thai Khu Fah podcast broadcast yesterday (Dec 7), Gen Prayut gave assurances that the COVID-19 situation in Thailand remained under control despite some infected Thais sneaking back across the border from Myanmar.

“It is not a second wave of infections or super-spreaders. It is individual infections. We have asked the neighbouring country to screen and prevent them from entering via natural passages along the border,” the prime minister said.

He said he instructed authorities to build barricades along the border and step up border patrols around the clock to stop illegal crossings by people who may bring the disease with them.

The Interior Ministry has also been told to set up additional checkpoints to watch for those who might manage to sneak back, while local residents have also been urged to keep an eye out for strangers or outsiders who enter their villages and alert authorities, the prime minister said.

“Those who sneak back will face legal punishment because they are irresponsible towards others and society as a whole,” Gen Prayut said.

“I told security agencies to use aerial photography or drones to survey any new natural crossings that might be used by illegal border crossers so additional barricades and patrols can be deployed there,” Gen Prayut said.

He also warned that human smuggling gangs that helped people enter the country illegally via natural passages will be dealt with severely and any officials who were involved will also be punished.

The prime minister also called for public calm, saying the government is finding ways to solve the COVID-19 problem. He added that the COVID-19 situation is expected to ease next year when vaccines are available.

Gen Nattaphon Narkphanit, head of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration’s (CCSA) panel on the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, chaired a meeting to follow up on cases involving Thais returning from working at the COVID-19 hotspot hotel in Myanmar’s Tachileik town.

CMI - Thailand

After the meeting, Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said that there were a total of 32 infected patients who sneaked back from Myanmar, with two local transmission cases who contracted the virus from the returnees from Myanmar.

Dr Opas said that the National Security Council had instructed security agencies to tighten curbs on illegal entry through natural passages. All must go through official checkpoints and undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine, he said.

“The situations in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai and other provinces where infections were found have been brought under control. So far, no additional cases from Tachileik have been found. Don’t worry. Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai are safe for travel,” Dr Opas said.

Jaturon Chaiyakham, deputy director-general of the Department of Consular Affairs, said that the prime minister had instructed the Foreign Affairs Ministry to expedite the relaxation of restrictions on foreigners entering Thailand.

In light of this, the ministry will seek cabinet approval for an extension of free visas for foreign tourists from 30 days to 45 to compensate for their 14-day-quarantine period. There are 56 eligible countries for visa exemption. This will also apply to Russia which has a visa-exemption agreement with Thailand, Mr Jaturon said.

With the extension, the number of tourists is expected to increase from 10,000 to 20,000 per month, he said.

The CCSA YESTERDAY recorded 21 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including nine Thais who reentered the country from Myanmar, for an accumulated total of 4,107 since the outbreak began. No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 60.

The CCSA said the new cases comprised 15 Thais and six foreigners.

The Thai returnees included nine people who had worked at the coronavirus hotspot 1G1-7 Hotel in Tachileik, Myanmar. Unlike previous returnees, however, they re-entered Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai through the official checkpoint and were tested immediately.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 08 December 2020 - 10:39:36 

What is a super spreader? It is nonsense what General-PM Prayut is saying. A 'non super spreader' can infect someone who than become a 'super spreader'. Very short cut talk without thinking through.

Paddy | 08 December 2020 - 09:49:30 

There are no foreigners that stupid. That will pay top dollar to be locked up for 14 days, period.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man stabbed to death by teen son
Royal Forestry Dept approves land for Patong tunnel
African wild cat pet missing in Cherng Talay
Ministries prepare marijuana tour
Electricity outage to affect Kata
Phuket police launch donation campaign for flood victims
UK to start vaccine jab rollout as south California locks down
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: One town alone pays for Phuket Stray Dog Shelter! Stealing from closed Patong hotel? || December 7
China calls for new talks with US after Biden win
Southern flood death toll continues to rise
Four arrested for stealing wires, TVs from closed Patong hotel
Anutin promises ‘no lockdown’
New Year countdowns given government OK
Two killed, 5 injured in Udon knife attacks
Govt allays lockdown fears despite new infections in northern provinces

 

Phuket community
Royal Forestry Dept approves land for Patong tunnel

Construction of Patong Tunnel will take 4 years only? Impossible! Not believe it. The short narrow ...(Read More)

Royal Forestry Dept approves land for Patong tunnel

Interesting to see who the landowners are. A ridiculous waste of money....(Read More)

Online liquor sales banned from Dec 7

..'The regulation would not effect shops where consumers make electronic payments'... A paym...(Read More)

Phuket police launch donation campaign for flood victims

Oh no. Kurt is not going to like this article. Marvelous civic minded citizens seeking donations to ...(Read More)

Phuket police launch donation campaign for flood victims

Prior the start of the yearly returning North East Monsoon, what has the Dept of Disaster PREVENTION...(Read More)

Phuket employers asked to report recently arrived illegal migrant workers

k...if you cannot name any business that the government allows anywhere in Thailand, or anywhere els...(Read More)

PM allays second wave concerns

What is a super spreader? It is nonsense what General-PM Prayut is saying. A 'non super spreader...(Read More)

SKÅL Bangkok President warns of a deepening Thailand tourism crisis

A travel bubble with Taiwan would be ok. Taiwan has Covid-19 quite well under control. But for Taiwa...(Read More)

PM allays second wave concerns

There are no foreigners that stupid. That will pay top dollar to be locked up for 14 days, period....(Read More)

Southern flood death toll continues to rise

It's not the southern monsoon, it is the north-east monsoon causing all the flooding. Pretty poo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
K9 Point
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand

 