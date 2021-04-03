Thailand’s first reduced quarantine tourists arrive in Phuket

PHUKET: The first tourists to arrive in Phuket under the reduced mandatory quarantine introduced on Thursday landed at Phuket International Airport just after 6:30am today (Apr 3).

COVID-19Coronavirustourismtransporteconomics

By The Phuket News

Saturday 3 April 2021, 10:53AM

Passengers on board the Thai Airways flight TG921 Airbus A359 direct flight from Frankfurt were welcomed to Phuket by senior airport management then escorted to the clearing procedures to be allowed onto the island.

The arrivals are being heralded as the first sign of hope of tourists returning to Phuket. Non Klintha, Executive Vice President of Thai Airways International, earlier this week revealed that the airline is opening two direct flights from Frankfurt to Phuket in April and May.

The other flight, with identical timings, will be on May 7, arriving in Phuket on May 8. No details were released about the return flights from Phuket to Frankfurt at the time of the announcement.

“The CCSA has now approved relaxed quarantine conditions for tourists who have been vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19 to visit Thailand from April 1,” Phuket Airport General Manager Thanee Chuangchoo said on Wednesday.

“We hope this will signal the start of tourists starting to return to Phuket and we are delighted to announce the international terminal at Phuket International Airport is now open as of 00:01am on April 1,” he added.