Phuket Airport prepares for international visitors

PHUKET: Phuket International Airport has begun preparations to receive overseas visitors as the island strives to reinvigorate its tourism industry following the government’s confirmation of relaxed quarantine conditions, effective today (Apr 1).

CoronavirusCOVID-19tourismVaccinetransport

By The Phuket News

Thursday 1 April 2021, 05:38PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and Vice Governor Pichet Pananpong visited the X terminal today to oversee the extensive vaccination process of all staff, mandatory to install confidence to all overseas visitors.

Additionally, it was confirmed yesterday (Mar 31) that two flights from Germany will be arriving on the island this and next month as part of the international terminal’s “reopening”.

Non Klintha, Executive Vice President of Thai Airways International, revealed that the airline is opening two direct flights from Frankfurt to Phuket in April and May.

The flights are TG921 which will depart Frankfurt at 2:45pm local time on April 2 and arrive in Phuket at 7:10am the following day. The other flight, with identical timings, will be on May 7, arriving in Phuket on May 8. No details were released about the return flights from Phuket to Frankfurt at the time of the announcement.

It is hoped this will see the start of many other international flights coming into Phuket after the government officially reduced and modified the requirements for foreign visitors coming into the Kingdom.

“The CCSA has now approved relaxed quarantine conditions for tourists who have been vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19 to visit Thailand from April 1,” Phuket Airport General Manager Thanee Chuangchoo said yesterday.

“We hope this will signal the start of tourists starting to return to Phuket and we are delighted to announce the international terminal at Phuket International Airport is now open as of 00:01am on April 1,” he added.