Thailand’s 10 millionth visitor heads for Phuket

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha personally welcomed Thailand’s 10th millionth tourist arrival on Saturday (10 Dec) and expressed his gratitude to all sides for their efforts and cooperation in revitalizing the tourism industry.

Tuesday 13 December 2022, 09:44AM

PM Prayut welcomed Hetham Almdlj and Njood Alkhuwaiter at Suvarnabhumi Airport last Saturday. The couple will be spending 10 days in Phuket. Photo: NNT

Hetham Almdlj and Njood Alkhuwaiter arrived together at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Saturday afternoon. The couple landed in Bangkok on Saudi Airlines flight SV846. They were welcomed with gifts and souvenirs by businesses and tourism operators, and will spend 10 days in Phuket.

Special prizes were presented to the lucky couple, including AOT Limousine transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport, air tickets from Saudia Airlines, gift vouchers from Andamanda Phuket, Vana Nava Hua Hin, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers, and Hanuman World, medical check-up privileges from Bumrungrad Hospital and MedPark Hospital, shopping vouchers and gift items from CPN, Central Group, King Power, The Mall Group and Siam Piwat, and virtual land from Bitkub.

Also in attendance to welcome the visitors was Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn and Suvarnabhumi Airport General Manager Kittipong Kittikachorn.

PM Prayut said welcoming 10 million visitors is a milestone accomplishment for the nation and underlines tourists’ confidence in Thailand as a destination for international travel.

He also emphasised that the success was made possible due to everyone working hard to overcome challenges that led to the Kingdom’s gradual and sustainable reopening after the global pandemic. He thanked everyone for being a welcoming host and looking after international guests, as well as wishing travelers a pleasant experience in the country and hoping they will visit again in the future.

Mr Phiphat said “The target of 10 million arrivals in 2022 has been met, as was promised to the Thai government. It is a milestone achievement that reflects the successful restoring of Thailand’s tourism industry, an achievement which has come about from the concerted efforts of all stakeholders in the public and private sectors.”

The Amazing Thailand 10 Million Celebrations, organised by TAT in cooperation with public and private sector partners, were held at seven key international and regional airports in Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang), Phuket, Krabi, Chiang Mai, U-Tapao, and Samui, as well as two border checkpoints in Songkhla (Sadao) and Nong Khai.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew led the celebrations at Phuket International Airport on Saturday.

Events at all nine locations showcased Thailand’s soft-power foundations – including Food, Film, Fashion, Fight, and Festival – which are being used to promote Thailand in source markets around the world. This included cultural shows and souvenirs unique to each location presented to arriving passengers on the designated flights or land border crossings.

Thailand’s total visitor arrivals for 2022 has now exceeded 10mn with over B500 billion in international tourism revenue generated. The target for 2023 is 20mn arrivals, and international tourism revenue of B1.5 trillion – representing a return to 80% of the pre-pandemic level seen in 2019 – out of a total B2.38trn in overall tourism revenue.

