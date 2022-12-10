Pro Property Partners
Phuket arrivals hit new record high as Thailand celebrates 10mn visits

Phuket arrivals hit new record high as Thailand celebrates 10mn visits

PHUKET: Phuket International Airport saw a new post-pandemic record number of international arrivals yesterday (Dec 9) and expects even more today (Dec 10) while the country celebrates 10 million visits for the year.

tourismtransportRussian
By The Phuket News

Saturday 10 December 2022, 05:26PM

Governor Narong Woonciew was at Phuket airport in person on Dec 10 to greet foreign tourist arriving on the day when Thailand once again recorded 10 million visits from abroad. Photo: AoT Phuket

Foreign arrivals to Phuket from Nov 1 through Dec 9 as recorded by Phuket Immigration. Image: Phuket Info Center

Celebrations to welcome foreign visitors took place at seven airports and two immigration checkpoints on Dec 10 as the country recorded 10 million foreign tourist arrivals from Jan 1, 2022. 

It is yet to be revealed who became the lucky 10-millionth visitor and what presents this person received from authorities. 

Last time, in 2019, Russian tourist Anna Pavlovskaya became visitor number 39,000,000 and was awarded with certificates for another Thai holiday from Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn. 

This time Minister Phiphat and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha were both expected to welcome the10-millionth visitor at Suvarnabhumi airport on Dec 10, more specifically – from one of the flights from Saudi Arabia. The authorities have not yet reported how the event went. 

Meanwhile Phuket International Airport yesterday (Dec 9) recorded 10,900 foreign arrivals, which was the highest number since March 2020, when Gen Prayuth closed the country for international travelers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Laguna Phuket

Russian nationals topped arrivals to Phuket with 2,668 Russian passport holders passing immigration control on Dec 9 alone and an impressive 89,816 since Nov 1. 

Even more foreign arrivals can be expected today (Dec 10) as Saturdays are the busiest days for Phuket International Airport in this winter season.

As Phuket still counts arrivals for Dec 10, Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has already visited the airport with representatives from the public and private sectors to welcome 722 foreign visitors from the United Kingdom, India, South Korea and USA. 

Gov Narong warmly greeted visitors who arrived in the morning on TUI Airways flight BY086 from London; IndiGo flight 6E1763 from Delhi; and Delta Air Lines / Korean Air flights DL7929 / KE663 from Seoul. 

All the passengers received souvenirs to mark the day when Thailand welcomed 10mn tourists again.

