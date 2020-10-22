Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Thai dishes dominate CNN Travel’s ‘World’s 50 Best Foods’, Massaman curry takes top prize

BANGKOK: CNN Travel has ranked Thai Massaman curry as the No. 1 dish in its “The World’s 50 Best Foods list, along with Tom Yum Kung in eighth place and Som Tam papaya salad ranked 46th, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) announced today (Oct 22).

Dining
By The Phuket News

Thursday 22 October 2020, 05:03PM

Thai Massaman curry. Photo: TAT

Tom Yum Kung (Shrimp Spicy Soup). Photo: TAT

Spicy Papaya Salad with Sticky Rice. Photo: TAT

“This listing is a testament to the already solid reputation of Thai cuisine that is increasingly perceived as a world-class culinary experience. Thailand is certainly a great destination for foodie tourism,”  TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said in the release.

“Once the COVID-19 situation improves, we are more than ready to welcome tourists and foodies from around the world to embark on a culinary journey and explore Thainess through Thai dishes in unique destinations across Thailand,” he added.

The latest CNN Travel World’s 50 Best Foods list was updated in September 2020, on the original article that was previously published in 2011, then reformatted, updated and republished in 2017, and updated since then, the TAT release noted.

CNN Travel staff said that they had scoured the planet for what they thought were 50 of the most delicious foods ever created. The three Thai dishes were ranked and described as follows:

Massaman curry, 1st place: Emphatically the king of curries, and perhaps the king of all foods. Spicy, coconutty, sweet and savoury. Even the packet sauce you buy from the supermarket can make the most delinquent of cooks look like a Michelin potential. Thankfully, someone invented rice, with which diners can mop up the last drizzles of curry sauce. “The Land of Smiles” isn’t just a marketing catch-line. It’s a result of being born in a land where the world’s most delicious food is sold on nearly every street corner.

Tom Yum Kung, 8th place: This best food Thai masterpiece teems with shrimp, mushrooms, tomatoes, lemongrass, galangal and kaffir lime leaves. Usually loaded with coconut milk and cream, the hearty soup unifies a host of favourite Thai tastes: sour, salty, spicy and sweet. Best of all is the price: cheap.

Som Tam papaya salad, 46th place: To prepare Thailand’s most famous salad, pound garlic and chillies with a mortar and pestle. Toss in tamarind juice, fish sauce, peanuts, dried shrimp, tomatoes, lime juice, sugar cane paste, string beans and a handful of grated green papaya. Grab a side of sticky rice. Variations include those made with crab (som tam pu) and fermented fish sauce (som tam pla ra), but none matches the flavour and simple beauty of the original.

 

