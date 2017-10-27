Tenancy of Clubhouse for sale THB 3,000,000 Friday 27 October 2017, 02:42PM Tenant required for already established bar and Clubhouse in the Thalang area of Phuket. The prospective tenant should have previous chef/catering experience and want to establish their own style of management and expertise in building up their business. The Owner of the venue is extending and refurbishing the current building to include a new kitchen space and secondary bar with an extra seating area. The tenancy is for sale for 3 million Thai Baht to include new fitted commercial kitchen plus new and existing furniture. Flexible lease terms based on a 3+3 year agreement are available. Existing catering needs of the venue will have to be considered when reviewing the business options. Expressions of interest along with current resume and contact details should be sent to info@jandgroup.com Contact details Person : Owner