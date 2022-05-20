tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Teens in attack on disabled girl now in Phuket Prison on remand, face charges

Teens in attack on disabled girl now in Phuket Prison on remand, face charges

PHUKET: The two young teens who attacked a 17-year-old disbaled girl at Khao Rang last month have been taken into remand and will face charges of physical assault causing harm, Phuket City Police have confirmed.

crimepolice
By The Phuket News

Friday 20 May 2022, 04:21PM

Offiers at Phuket City Police Station oversee the interview while the two teens, named as Boy and Song, were questioned. Photo: Phuket City Police

Offiers at Phuket City Police Station oversee the interview while the two teens, named as Boy and Song, were questioned. Photo: Phuket City Police

The confirmation came through a statement issued by Phuket City Police last night (May 19) explained as a “clarification of the case”.

Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police, had heard of the incident and ordered Phuket City Police Superintendent Col Sarawut Chuprasit to investigate in accordance with his authority and report the facts, the statement said.

According to the police statement the incident occurred around 8am on Apr 21.

The disabled girl, her mother and the girl’s 16-year-old friend met with the investigating officer at Phuket City Police Station to report the incident at 6pm on Apr 22.

The statement identified the two culprits in the attack as Mr Boy (not his real name) aged 15 years, and Mr Song (not his real name), a transgender woman presumed to be 16 years old.

The pair arrived at the disabled girl’s house and asked her to join them at the top of Khao Rang (Rang Hill), in Phuket Town.

The disabled girl’s friend drove the motorbike while the disabled girl rode pillion, the police statement explained.

After they had parked at the viewpoint at the top of Khao Rang, “Mr Song” grabbed the disabled girl by the hair and pulled her off the motorbike to the ground and began to attack and repeatedly hit her, the statement said, describing the incident exactly as shown in the video later posted online of the attack.

The investigating officer recorded receiving the complaint at 18.53 hrs on Apr 22, the statement noted.

The disbaled girl was sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital to have doctors examine and formally record her injuries to use as evidence in the case, the statement added.

The investigating officer tracked down the two culprits, Mr Song and his accomplice Mr Boy, in order to press charges against them.

However, the mother and the disabled girl agreed to waive charges as they offered their forgiveness from the apology given by the two teens, the statement continued.

At that time it was understood to be nothing more than a quarrel among children, the statement said.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

However, a video clip of the attack was posted online at around 10pm on May 17, showing precisely how the attack was carried out.

The statement said it was not known who recorded the clip to be published on social media.

On seeing the video, the disabled girl’s mother informed officers at 5pm on May 18 that she wished to proceed with charges over the attack.

Boy and Song at 1pm yesterday (May 19) were called back into Phuket City Police Station, where they were informed of the charges against them.

The two were taken to Phuket Provincial Prison to be held on remand, the statement added.

“If there is evidence of involvement and support in other cases, they will be prosecuted according to the law for all cases as well,” the statement said.

The pair also stand accused of another attack in which Song threatened to stab a girl with scissors if she intervened in his attack on her friend. Song cut the friend’s long hair, before fleeing the scene, a viewpoint in the Klong Mudong area in Wichit.

Song spoke directly with reporters yesterday, identifying himself as “Nickname My K”.

He said that the incident involving cutting the girl’s hair was over the girl borrowing B1,500 and not paying it back before she left to another province.

“It was time to return the money and [she did] not return it,” he said.

“My K” offered no explanation as to the threat of stabbing the friend with scissors and no excuse at all for attacking the 17-year-old girl disabled by polio.

Addiotnal reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Pubs, bars and karaokes to reopen June 1
FTI supports medical, digital SME workshop in Phuket
No quarantine for COVID high-risk people
Police to finally act on violent taunts by spurned stalker
‘Now it’s for real’: Ukraine war puts Sweden’s military on alert
Baan Kuku durian centre bearing fruit
Bullies of disabled girl involved in yet another attack
Fleeing Karen refugees to get humanitarian aid
Phuket marks 29 new COVID cases, no deaths
Prayut defends performance
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Small parties push for legalised gambling, Phuket mom seeks charges over attack || May 19
Working group aiming to tackle Phuket’s drug problem
Foreign woman attacked in Chon Buri
Cooperative sees 2.3 tonnes of lychees hit Phuket
Power outages to affect Kata, Laem Sai in Rassada

 

Phuket community
Foreign woman attacked in Chon Buri

@JohnC Dodgy ? You should really stop your hasty assumptions, as not for the first time those ...(Read More)

Foreign woman attacked in Chon Buri

It's quite often that someone who has sustained a head injury has short term memory loss. Seeing...(Read More)

Pandemic, or Endemic Epidemic? It’s all Academic!

It should never have even been declared a "pandemic" in the first place smh...(Read More)

Prayut defends performance

Oh goody- another hub. ...(Read More)

Foreign woman attacked in Chon Buri

Gosh, somene commenting here has never been dosed in a bar, or been attacked on a walk sustaining ...(Read More)

Working group aiming to tackle Phuket’s drug problem

It is with drugs and counterfeit goods the same. Once in a while a raid for publicity to satisfy pub...(Read More)

Make online casinos legal, parties urge

We live in a different era now, that of international electronic/internet use. It is without borders...(Read More)

Foreign woman attacked in Chon Buri

Very dodgy indeed. How can she honestly say with a straight face she doesn't remember what happe...(Read More)

Phuket household debt hits the agenda

Too many people think the good times will never stop and keep getting even better so they hock thems...(Read More)

Working group aiming to tackle Phuket’s drug problem

Dare I say that most of the illegal drugs that come to the island only get here with the blessing of...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Devas Lounge
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property

 