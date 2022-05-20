Teens in attack on disabled girl now in Phuket Prison on remand, face charges

PHUKET: The two young teens who attacked a 17-year-old disbaled girl at Khao Rang last month have been taken into remand and will face charges of physical assault causing harm, Phuket City Police have confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Friday 20 May 2022, 04:21PM

Offiers at Phuket City Police Station oversee the interview while the two teens, named as Boy and Song, were questioned. Photo: Phuket City Police

The confirmation came through a statement issued by Phuket City Police last night (May 19) explained as a “clarification of the case”.

Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police, had heard of the incident and ordered Phuket City Police Superintendent Col Sarawut Chuprasit to investigate in accordance with his authority and report the facts, the statement said.

According to the police statement the incident occurred around 8am on Apr 21.

The disabled girl, her mother and the girl’s 16-year-old friend met with the investigating officer at Phuket City Police Station to report the incident at 6pm on Apr 22.

The statement identified the two culprits in the attack as Mr Boy (not his real name) aged 15 years, and Mr Song (not his real name), a transgender woman presumed to be 16 years old.

The pair arrived at the disabled girl’s house and asked her to join them at the top of Khao Rang (Rang Hill), in Phuket Town.

The disabled girl’s friend drove the motorbike while the disabled girl rode pillion, the police statement explained.

After they had parked at the viewpoint at the top of Khao Rang, “Mr Song” grabbed the disabled girl by the hair and pulled her off the motorbike to the ground and began to attack and repeatedly hit her, the statement said, describing the incident exactly as shown in the video later posted online of the attack.

The investigating officer recorded receiving the complaint at 18.53 hrs on Apr 22, the statement noted.

The disbaled girl was sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital to have doctors examine and formally record her injuries to use as evidence in the case, the statement added.

The investigating officer tracked down the two culprits, Mr Song and his accomplice Mr Boy, in order to press charges against them.

However, the mother and the disabled girl agreed to waive charges as they offered their forgiveness from the apology given by the two teens, the statement continued.

At that time it was understood to be nothing more than a quarrel among children, the statement said.

However, a video clip of the attack was posted online at around 10pm on May 17, showing precisely how the attack was carried out.

The statement said it was not known who recorded the clip to be published on social media.

On seeing the video, the disabled girl’s mother informed officers at 5pm on May 18 that she wished to proceed with charges over the attack.

Boy and Song at 1pm yesterday (May 19) were called back into Phuket City Police Station, where they were informed of the charges against them.

The two were taken to Phuket Provincial Prison to be held on remand, the statement added.

“If there is evidence of involvement and support in other cases, they will be prosecuted according to the law for all cases as well,” the statement said.

The pair also stand accused of another attack in which Song threatened to stab a girl with scissors if she intervened in his attack on her friend. Song cut the friend’s long hair, before fleeing the scene, a viewpoint in the Klong Mudong area in Wichit.

Song spoke directly with reporters yesterday, identifying himself as “Nickname My K”.

He said that the incident involving cutting the girl’s hair was over the girl borrowing B1,500 and not paying it back before she left to another province.

“It was time to return the money and [she did] not return it,” he said.

“My K” offered no explanation as to the threat of stabbing the friend with scissors and no excuse at all for attacking the 17-year-old girl disabled by polio.

Addiotnal reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub