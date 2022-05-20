Bullies of disabled girl involved in yet another attack

PHUKET: The same bullies being called in to Phuket City Police Station to answer for their physical abuse of a 17-year-old girl disabled by polio now stand accused of threatening to stab a girl with scissors for trying to intervene in violence against her friend.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 20 May 2022, 11:21AM

The girls came forward about the attack yesterday (May 19). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two girls came forward to explain the incident to reporters yesterday (May 19) after news that the two bullies, both young kathoey, attacked the 17-year-old disabled girl.

One of the girls, who asked to be called Nong Por (not her real name), yesterday explained that she and her female friend were riding around on a motorbike when they met the two kathoey, who convinced the girls to join them to go to a viewpoint in the Klong Mudong area in Wichit.

However, when they arrived at the viewpoint car park, things took a turn for the worse.

The two kathoey grabbed Nong Por and pulled her to the ground. One of the kathoey pulled out a pair of scissors and threatened to cut off her long hair, which Nong Por had spent four years growing.

Nong Por yesterday said she tried to apologise for whatever she had done wrong, but her pleas were ignored.

One of the kathoey kicked her in the stomach and repeatedly hit her in the head, while he threatened to stab her with a pair of scissors he had on him.

Nong Por’s friend, who asked to be called Nong Ploy (not her real name), said she tried to intervene, but she too was threatened to be stabbed with the scissors if she tried.

The young kathoey ripped a necklace from Nong Por’s neck and took her mobile phone. Thankfully, the necklace was just cheap imitation gold, Nong Por said.

Then the young kathoey cut Nong Por’s long braids, before leaving.

Nong Por and Nong Ploy, accompanied by their parents, will formally report the incident to police today (May 20), Nong Por said.