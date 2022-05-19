tengoku
Phuket teen violence: Mother seeks charges over attack on disabled girl

Phuket teen violence: Mother seeks charges over attack on disabled girl

PHUKET: Reports of violent behaviour by teenagers in Phuket continued yesterday over a 17-year-old girl afflicted by polio being violently pulled to the ground from her motorbike by her hair and repeatedly slapped in the face and kneed in the back.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 19 May 2022, 10:08AM

A screenshot from the video recorded of the assault on the disabled girl. Image: Supplied

A screenshot from the video recorded of the assault on the disabled girl. Image: Supplied

The young male teen who assaulted the girl, while other teenagers stood by, wanted her to wai his feet. The violent reaction was to the girl politely refusing.

The mother of the girl, Saranya Thepthong, 37, living in Rassada, told reporters yesterday that the incident happened about a month ago.

The attack was reported to Phuket City Police, Ms Saranya said.

“But they just wanted to mediate the situation,” she said.

The result was a promise that her daughter would never be hurt again.

Now that a video clip of the attack has surfaced, Ms Saranya has been invited to return to Phuket City Police Station today (May 19) to further discuss the incident.

Ms Saranya said her daughter had been diasbled by polio since she was 2 years old. “This is unacceptable behaviour by this group of teenagers,” she said.

She said she now wanted to press charges over the assault.

The girl’s grandfather, Nusorn Thepthong, 61, was sickened over the assault.

“After watching the clip, you can see that it was not appropriate. It was too violent and too cruel for a child with disabilities. 

“They should behave better. As for the parents, they should pay more attention to their children. All this behaviour is not good, and it is something that is unacceptable to society,” he said.

Nasa12 | 19 May 2022 - 10:40:11 

Why the corrupted RTP don’t react on this first time? Only after news brings this on the news in all Thailand.

 

