BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

PHUKET: Nanthasiri Ronnasiri, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office, has announced that Phuket has benefitted from more than 400,000 tourists generating B51 billion for the economy since July 1 last year.

COVID-19tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Thursday 24 March 2022, 02:34PM

TAT Phuket Chief Nanthasiri Ronnasiri (left) with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (Mar 23). Photo: PR Phuket

TAT Phuket Chief Nanthasiri Ronnasiri (left) with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (Mar 23). Photo: PR Phuket

Image: Phuket Immigration

Image: Phuket Immigration

Image: TAT

Image: TAT

Image: TAT

Image: TAT

« »

Ms Nanthasiri announced the news during a live interview broadcast alongside Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (Mar 23).

“When tourists come, they create employment and business turnover at all levels. Even merchants, small vendors and villagers earn their income from tourism. More than 51 billion baht in the Phuket economy has been circulating,” she said.

“There were about 140,000 rooms [hotel and guest accommodation] before the COVID-19 outbreak, now more than 70,000 rooms are open,” she added.

However, only last month did Ms Nanthasiri report that from July 1, 2021 to Feb 21, 2022 that the true spending by Sandbox and Test & Go tourists was B18bn.

Only after a “multiplier effect” had been applied did the government recognise that B43bn had been “generated for the economy”, she admitted.

During the 215 days from July 1, 2021 to Feb 21, 2022, a total of 331,365 tourists had arrived in Phuket, she said.

Following her report yesterday, and according to the Phuket Reopening Daily Report issued by the TAT, some 72,820 tourists had arrived in Phuket during the past month, reportedly generating B8bn for the economy.

Phuket Property

However, using the same “multiplier effect”, the true spending of the 72,820 tourists was B3.361bn. That figure gives an average spending per tourist of B46,159 during their stay in Phuket.

Ms Nanthasiri also did not report how many of those tourists had been ordered into quarantine during the “holiday” in Phuket, which would determine where a large portion of the spending by tourists is being done.

According to daily reports by the Phuket Provincial Health Office (PPHO), in the past month a total of 1,239 international tourist arrivals have been ordered into quarantine after landing in Phuket, comprising 483 Sandbox tourists and 756 Test & Go tourists

Phuket officials do not report how many tourists are ordered into quarantine for being deemed high risk contacts.

Meanwhile, not recognised by Ms Nanthasiri in her announcement yesterday was the plunging number of tourist arrivals. During the past few months, the number of international arrivals landing in Phuket each day has averaged just over 3,000.

The number of international arrivals at Phuket airport yesterday (Mar 23) totalled 2,005.

On Tuesday the number of international arrivals landing in Phuket totalled was down to 1,893 for the day.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand and China to boost cooperation on news and mass media
‘Group 608’ booster jab campaign on target
High risk contact tourists still face quarantine in Phuket
Entry measures for domestic travellers to Phuket clarified
Phuket Governor issues Songkran restrictions order
Female student, 14, found hanged in Thepkrasattri
Phuket marks 285 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies at 84
B14.32bn earmarked for national jab policy
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Plans for 10,000 base-wage jobs, Payments through cryptocurrency banned || March 23
Singapore Ambassador talks return of cruise tourism to Phuket
Phuket selects students for Royal Scholarship
Nod for COVID pill budget
Roi Rim Lay heads to Nai Yang Beach
DSI opens office in Phuket

 

Phuket community
High risk contact tourists still face quarantine in Phuket

High risk tourist contacts have to quarantine for up to 10 days. What a joke when new infected arriv...(Read More)

Phuket Governor issues Songkran restrictions order

I guess Covid actually isn't over, then....(Read More)

High risk contact tourists still face quarantine in Phuket

Can well expect a new order within 1 day or 2, which is completely normal here....(Read More)

DSI opens office in Phuket

What happened to the restricted parking areas for taxis & tuk tuks in Patong? There are literal...(Read More)

Phuket Governor issues Songkran restrictions order

So Songkran's not cancelled, just everything about it. The religious activities were permitted t...(Read More)

DSI opens office in Phuket

Lets wait for the photo /spritual ceremony Governor and vice Governors welcome DSI on Phuket and han...(Read More)

Health department recommends parents spend more time with children

Dept of Health full speed in the bend. Why they pretend not to know that papa works on Phuket, mama ...(Read More)

DSI opens office in Phuket

To show they have power/balls, DSI has to start with tackling the taxi, van, tuk-tuk mafia/cartel pr...(Read More)

DSI opens office in Phuket

Wondering how many staff DSI will station on Phuket. They need at least 150 experienced investigator...(Read More)

Asean members discuss economic impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict

If Middle East doesn't get the needed amount of flour/grain, than 'bread wars' start aga...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
EPL predictions

 