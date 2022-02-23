BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket pushes for more domestic tourists

Phuket pushes for more domestic tourists

PHUKET: On the day when the national government announced the Level 4 alert for the COVID situation in the country, which asked all people in the country to refrain from interprovincial travel, the Phuket Tourist Association (PTA) and the Phuket office of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT Phuket) together launched a coordinated push to revitalise domestic tourism to the island.

Wednesday 23 February 2022, 02:43PM

TAT Phuket Chief Nanthasiri Ronnasiri delivers her presentation on revitalising domestic tourism to Phuket. Image: TAT Phuket

TAT Phuket Chief Nanthasiri Ronnasiri delivers her presentation on revitalising domestic tourism to Phuket. Image: TAT Phuket

TAT Phuket Chief Nanthasiri Ronnasiri delivers her presentation on revitalising domestic tourism to Phuket. Image: TAT Phuket

TAT Phuket Chief Nanthasiri Ronnasiri delivers her presentation on revitalising domestic tourism to Phuket. Image: TAT Phuket

TAT Phuket Chief Nanthasiri Ronnasiri delivers her presentation on revitalising domestic tourism to Phuket. Image: TAT Phuket

TAT Phuket Chief Nanthasiri Ronnasiri delivers her presentation on revitalising domestic tourism to Phuket. Image: TAT Phuket

Recent international arrivals, according to Phuket Immigration at the airport. Image: Phuket Immiration

Recent international arrivals, according to Phuket Immigration at the airport. Image: Phuket Immiration

The most recent TAT Phuket Reopening report. Image: TAT

The most recent TAT Phuket Reopening report. Image: TAT

The push for domestic tourists came as the number of international arrivals still has yet to show any significant increase despite the TEst & Go entry scheme reopening on Feb 1.

The PTA launched its “Consumer Fair and  Road Show” while the TAT Phuket office launched its “Phuket Great Time #3” campaign to stimulate Phuket tourism “both domestically and internationally”.

During a tourism situation update at a meeting at Provincial Hall chaired by Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (Feb 22), TAT Phuket Chief Nanthasiri Ronnasiri explained that during the 215 days from from July 1, 2021 to Feb 21, 2022, a total of 331,365 people had entered Phuket under the Sandbox and Test & Go entry schemes.

“Foreign tourists on average stay eight nights and spend B55,000 per person,” Ms Nantasiri said.

As such, but not noted yesterday, was that with the expenditure per person given, the cost of mandatory PCR tests under the revised Test & Go and Sandbox requirements account for nearly 8% of each tourist’s holiday expenditure. 

No explanation was given as to how much of the average expenditure, or the total expenditure figure that the average figure was derived from, was due to COVID-related requirements, such as being forced to observe 10 days’ stay in hotel isolation or a quarantine facility after testing positive for COIVD-19 or being designated as a high-risk contact.

Regardless, Ms Nanthasiri said that tourism to Phuket had generated direct income of more than B18 billion, which after accounting for the “multiplier effect” had generated more than B43bn for the national economy over the past seven and a half months.

“In 2022, TAT Phuket plans to push more domestic tourists to Phuket,” Ms Nathasiri said.

"For the domestic tourism promotion plan, TAT Phuket has set a target of 160mn tourists throughout 2022, and there will be activities to promote tourism at the local level in all areas during Songkran 2022 as well," she said.

Ms Nantasiri said that now there are more domestic airlines flying to Phuket. “Which is a good sign for tourism,” she added.

Panatchakorn Jaiyen, PTA Vice President of Domestic Marketing, said the PTA domestic marketing plan for the Thai market this year will include marketing activities to promote its “Consumer Fair and Road Show”.

Ms Panatchakorn stated that the PTA has already held its “Phuket Det Thang Koh” tourism promotion campaign and road shows at the Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok and in other provinces throughout January. The campaign is continuing throughout February, she said.

“We also plan to hold a promotional activity in Udon Thani on Feb 24-27 as well,” she added.

The PTA will conduct tourism promotion activities in Hat Yai, Phuket and Surat Thani during March and April, she added.

Ms Panatchakorn said that the campaign is hoped to “revitalise Phuket’s tourism industry and generate income for the locals”.

TAT Phuket Chief Ms Nanthasiri yesterday afternoon also officially launched the Phuket Great Time #3 campaign.

The campaign aims to “stimulate tourism” to Phuket by offering special packages and tourism-focussed services, including hotel stays, through the www.phuketgreattime.com website.

The campaign will begin on Mar 1, Ms Nanthasiri said.

The Phuket Great Time #3 campaign will focus on the “4P” policy set out, promoting: “Phuket Even More Amazing, Phuket Active Sport, Phuket Luxperience and Phuket Collaboration”.

The campaign is being conducted under the “Phuket Even More Amazing” project, which is a continuation from last year, Ms Nanthasiri explained.

“It has been well received by Thai tourists,” she said.

"This year, TAT Phuket will expand the scope to foreign tourists and foreigners residing in Thailand,” she added.

People who make bookings through the www.phuketgreattime.com website stood to win special gift vouchers or souvenirs to help make their experience more special, she said.

