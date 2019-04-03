THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Taihei at Banyan Tree Phuket appoints new Japanese chef

Culinary excitement and innovation continues at Banyan Tree Phuket with the arrival of experienced Japanese chef Shiga Takahiro.

Dining
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 3 April 2019, 08:20AM

Chef Shiga Takahiro.

Taihei’s sashimi selection.

A new signature tuna dish at Taihei.

With over 20 years of experience mastering the precise art and skills of Japanese cuisine on an international stage, Chef Shiga brings a new dimension of tradition and versatility to Taihei’s elegant menu.

Specialising in sushi, sashimi and teppanyaki, Chef Shiga’s delicate approach to blending and balancing flavour perfectly complements the scrumptious selection on offer at Taihei.

Chef Shiga’s career began at the tender age of 17 in Chiba. He moved to Tokyo at the age of 21 to gain first-hand experience at some of the most famous restaurants and hotels in the city. Over a decade later, he made the move to take his cuisine overseas, sharing his style of Japanese cuisine through China and Malaysia. The next stop in his impressive career is Taihei at Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts’ flagship resort.

“I am excited by the opportunity because Banyan Tree is a famous brand and Banyan Tree Phuket is the first villa resort in Phuket,” Chef Shiga said. “My philosophy is to integrate local fresh products with high quality ingredients imported from Japan in order to satisfy the taste of our international and well-travelled guests.”

From the rich flavours of kobe and wagyu beef to the delicate tastes of tuna “Toro” belly, fresh wild salmon or comfort dishes like tori teriyaki, Taihei offers grilled dishes cooked to perfection as part of its contemporary Japanese cuisine. The restaurant also offers an extensive selection of delights such as Cyutoro sushi and Hamachi mint sashimi. With countless dishes to choose from, Taihei offers a truly sensational experience for discerning diners of all tastes.

The restaurant joins Saffron and Watercourt as the main high-profile dining experiences on offer at the world-renowned Banyan Tree Phuket honeymoon resort.

 

 

