Swiss tourist killer re-enacts crime

PHUKET: Teerawat Thothip, the 27-year-old Phuket resident charged with the killing of Swiss tourist Nicole Sauvain-Weiskopf, yesterday (Aug 8) re-enacted his actions in choking the 57-year-old tourist and covering her body with a tarpaulin at Ao Yon Waterfall, on Phuket’s east coast.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 9 August 2021, 11:58AM

Teerawat was taken to stage the re-enactment after the press conference where he confessed that he choked Ms Sauvain-Weiskopf with a headlock, but denied intention to kill her and denied any attempt to rape her.

Ms Sauvain-Weiskopf’s body was found last Thursday lying face down in a stream near the Ao Yon Waterfall. Her body had been covered with a tarpaulin weighed down with rocks. She was naked from the waist down and her denim shorts were found discarded in long grass nearby.

The reenactment yesterday, led by Phuket City Police Deputy Chief Col Sermphan Sirikong and Wichit Police Chief Col Prateung Ponmana, was conducted in three areas, starting at about 11am.

Teerawat was wearing a helmet and bulletproof vest and closely escorted by police while walking to the area.

Teerawat started his reenactment in front of the ‘Ao Yon Waterfall’ sign, where he parked his motorbike. He then walked up to the area where he had foraged for orchids and other things in the forest.

The last area was the waterfall, about 700 metres from the main entrance to the natural tourist attraction, where he had choked Ms Sauvain-Weiskopf unconscious and left her body face down in the water. He covered her body with a tarpaulin weighed down by rocks and left.

After finishing the hour-long reenactment, which police did not allow reporters to attend, Teerawat was quickly taken into a police van and removed from the scene. “I am sorry,” he said before the van door was closed.

Col Sermphan said that police will petition the Phuket Provincial Court to hold Teerawat at the detention cells at the court while the investigation continues and police prepare for legal proceedings.