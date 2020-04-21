Swiss man, 72, found dead in Kathu home

PHUKET: Kathu Police have confirmed that doctors are testing the body of a 72-year-old Swiss man whose body was found in his house in Kathu on Saturday (Apr 18) to determine whether man had contracted COVID-19.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 April 2020, 10:34AM

The Swiss man’s body was discovered at his home in Kathu on Saturday afternoon (Apr 18). Photo: Kathu Police

Capt Peerawat Yodtor of the Kathu Police told The Phuket News that he was called to the man’s house, in Soi Banpod, near the Plus Condominium 1 complex, at 1pm on Saturday.

The man, originally from Sâles, Switzerland, was believed to have died earlier that day before his body was discovered in his bedroom by a close Thai friend, Capt Peerawat said.

“His friend told me that the man had been staying here for more than 10 years,” Capt Peerawat explained.

“On the Saturday, she brought him food and other essentials. The man lived alone and did not have a wife or partner,” he added.

“There was nothing in the room that indicated what may have caused his death. There were no signs of a struggle in the room or on his body, but we did find antihypertensive medication at his home,” Capt Peerawat noted.

Capt Peerawat did not mention whether the man had any other health issues, but in photos presented to The Phuket News a wheelchair can be seen near the front door of the home.

"Swiss consular officials have been notified of the man’s death," he said.

Kusoldham Foundation rescue workers wore face shields as basic personal protection gear as a precaution while recovering the man’s body and transporting it to Vachira Phuket Hospital, Capt Peerawat said.

Capt Peerawat said that he had yet to receive the results of a post-mortem examination that was to be conducted yesterday in the hope of determining what caused the man’s death.

Doctors will also test for COVID-19, he added.

“The result of the test should be available in a couple of days,” Capt Peerawat said.

Chalong Polcie have also asked for doctors to check whether a 70-year-Canadian man found dead at his rented apartment in Chalong on Saturdayhad contracted COVID-19. (See story here.)