THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Swiss man, 72, found dead in Kathu home

Swiss man, 72, found dead in Kathu home

PHUKET: Kathu Police have confirmed that doctors are testing the body of a 72-year-old Swiss man whose body was found in his house in Kathu on Saturday (Apr 18) to determine whether man had contracted COVID-19.

COVID-19Coronavirusdeathhealthpolice
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 April 2020, 10:34AM

The Swiss man’s body was discovered at his home in Kathu on Saturday afternoon (Apr 18). Photo: Kathu Police 

The Swiss man’s body was discovered at his home in Kathu on Saturday afternoon (Apr 18). Photo: Kathu Police 

Capt Peerawat Yodtor of the Kathu Police told The Phuket News that he was called to the man’s house, in Soi Banpod, near the Plus Condominium 1 complex, at 1pm on Saturday.

The man, originally from Sâles, Switzerland, was believed to have died earlier that day before his body was discovered in his bedroom by a close Thai friend, Capt Peerawat said.

“His friend told me that the man had been staying here for more than 10 years,” Capt Peerawat explained.

“On the Saturday, she brought him food and other essentials. The man lived alone and did not have a wife or partner,” he added.

“There was nothing in the room that indicated what may have caused his death. There were no signs of a struggle in the room or on his body, but we did find antihypertensive medication at his home,” Capt Peerawat noted.

Capt Peerawat did not mention whether the man had any other health issues, but in photos presented to The Phuket News a wheelchair can be seen near the front door of the home.

"Swiss consular officials have been notified of the man’s death," he said. 

Kusoldham Foundation rescue workers wore face shields as basic personal protection gear as a precaution while recovering the man’s body and transporting it to Vachira Phuket Hospital, Capt Peerawat said.

Capt Peerawat said that he had yet to receive the results of a post-mortem examination that was to be conducted yesterday in the hope of determining what caused the man’s death.

Doctors will also test for COVID-19, he added.

“The result of the test should be available in a couple of days,” Capt Peerawat said.

Chalong Polcie have also asked for doctors to check whether a 70-year-Canadian man found dead at his rented apartment in Chalong on Saturdayhad contracted COVID-19. (See story here.)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Power bill to be cut? Lowest coronavirus cases in a month! Disinfecting chimp? || April 21
Phuket Poll: Should the lockdown end on April 30?
Italian man, 83, latest confirmed COVID-19 case in Phuket, total moves to 193
Phuket Town food giveaway organiser charged for not enforcing social distancing
Curfew breakers continue to flout the law
COVID-19 aid reaches 8,000 who lost jobs
Govt mulls easing COVID curbs
Nine tonnes of rice lands in Phuket in fish-exchange with sea gypsies
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket to reopen April 30? Old shrine seen in dry reservoir! || April 20
Chalong Police check for COVID in death of Canadian man, 70
Elephant kraal operators seek govt help
China to lead Thailand tourism revival, say experts
12 arrested in Rassada as Phuket curfew breakers hit more than 600
Phuket officials report no new COVID-19 cases as Bang Tao checks steam ahead
Surging power bills spark anger

 

Phuket community
Govt mulls easing COVID curbs

LALALA... where would you fly to, other countries have their airports closed, for non essential flig...(Read More)

Angels by your side

Photos, many without face mask, no social distance. Tiring to see that now! I was in shop at 1pm, te...(Read More)

Curfew breakers continue to flout the law

And all Thais too. No wonder there's so much anti-foreigner sentiment going around on Thai socia...(Read More)

Italian man, 83, latest confirmed COVID-19 case in Phuket, total moves to 193

Yes Patong and Bangla Rd are a high risk area’s like aids, clamydia,gonore,scammed,robbed +++. ...(Read More)

China to lead Thailand tourism revival, say experts

Just the usual stuff from C9 and it's owners. Telling hotels what they want to hear. His conclus...(Read More)

China to lead Thailand tourism revival, say experts

@ desicatedkopf, I don't eat in 7 11s and my shopping delivered, Used to go to a sports bar whe...(Read More)

China to lead Thailand tourism revival, say experts

Why would the so called EXPERTS even think the Chinese will ever be welcome here again ?...(Read More)

Govt mulls easing COVID curbs

They found antibodies, means they have been infected in the past, as expressed before, if so - and y...(Read More)

China to lead Thailand tourism revival, say experts

You really don't get the reason behind the alcohol ban do you Kurt? Anyone with an ounce of sens...(Read More)

China to lead Thailand tourism revival, say experts

One good thing about Chinese travelers to return to Thailand that in this event boarders will be ope...(Read More)

 

Pavilions Home Video
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
Seara Sports
Thai Residential
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket

 