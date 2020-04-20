Chalong Police check for COVID in death of Canadian man, 70

PHUKET: Chalong Police are waiting for a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death of a 70-year-old Canadian man whose body was found in his rented apartment in Chalong on Saturday (Apr 18), and to determine whether man had contracted COVID-19.

COVID-19Coronavirusdeathpolice

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 20 April 2020, 06:14PM

Capt Somkiet Sarasin of the Chalong Police told The Phuket News today (Apr 20) that he was called to the man’s apartment, on Chao Fa East Rd, near Chalong Police Station, at 11am on Friday.

The man, originally from Cochrane, Canada, was believed to have died at least several days before his body was discovered, Capt Somkiet said.

“The owner of the apartment told me that the man had been staying there for five years and that he lived alone,” he added.

“There was nothing in the room that indicated what may have caused his death. There were no signs of a struggle in the room or on his body,” Capt Somkiet noted.

Canadian consular officials have been notified of the man’s death, Capt Somkiet said

Rescue workers wore plastic raincoats and face shields as basic personal protection gear as a precaution while recovering the man’s body and transporting it to Vachira Phuket Hospital, Capt Somkiet added

“Doctors are examining the body today [Apr 20] in the hope of determining what caused the man’s death. Doctors will also test for COVID-19. The result of that test should be available in a couple of days,” he said.