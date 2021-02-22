BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
‘Surfskate’ event held to boost Phuket tourism

‘Surfskate’ event held to boost Phuket tourism

PHUKET: Phuket’s business community launched a new tourism campaign on Saturday (20) to help attract more young people to the island as part of the efforts to help struggling tourism businesses to survive.

tourismCOVID-19economics
By The Phuket News

Monday 22 February 2021, 03:25PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

The campaign, "Amazing Thailand Phuket Surfskate Series 2021", was launched at Queen Sirikit Park in Phuket Town, with surfskaters taking to the streets – namely along Thalang Rd and Phang Nga Rd – from 5pm to 7pm.

Present at the launch were Vice Governor Phichet panaphong, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office Deputy Director Thapanee Kiatpaiboon, Phuket Tourist Association (PTA) President Bhummikitti Ruktaengam and Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) President Rewat Areerob.

The surfskating campaign is just one of the first of its kind to be held this year under the banner “#HaveYouEver”, an initiative launched earlier this month to help boost domestic tourism to Phuket.

The sport surfskating was chosen due to its rising popularity, Mr Bhummikitti told the Bangkok Post.

"After domestic tourism took another hit from the second wave of COVID-19, we thought about adding more vibrant activities to revive the sector," he said.

"There is strong demand for surfskating, and the island has just the right places for such activities."

Art-Tec Design

The surfskating initiative was launched with support specifically from the PPAO and Thailand Surfing Federation.

The PPAO was announced at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall on Feb 8 as now taking a proactive role in helping to launch a slew of domestic tourism campaigns to help restart Phuket’s ailing tourism industry.

More events are to be held under the #HaveYouEver campaign, with the focus moving to support businesses struggling in key beach resort towns along the island’s west coast.

Karon Beach will host the next event on May 23, Patong Beach on Aug 14, and Surin Beach on Nov 13, it was announced on Saturday.

Before those events, the PPAO will host a Seafood Festival on March 26-28, and the Phuket Night Run on April 4-6.

With vaccines being rolled out worldwide, businesses in Phuket hope that the government will allow vaccinated foreign tourists to enter without having to quarantine by October, Mr Bhummkitti said.

