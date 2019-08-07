Sunken Phuket fishing boat: One Myanmar crewman rescued, search continues for other

PHUKET: The search for one crewman who remains missing from a Thai fishing boat that sank off Naka Noi Island, off Phuket’s east coast, on Monday continues today (Aug 7) after one of the two missing crewman was rescued yesterday.



By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 7 August 2019, 10:00AM

The search for survivors off the east coast began on Monday afternoon after the owner of the crab-fishing boat, Boonrit Khaojui, reported that the boat and his crew had not returned to port. (See story here.)

The boat had four men on board: Thai captain Boonrit Khaojui, 27; and Myanmar crewmen Tun Yee, 54; Aung Naing Win, 23; and Win Kyaw Oo, 37.

After a search was called involving Phuket Marine Police and Royal Thai Navy rescue personnel, Mr Boonrit Mr Tun Yee were both found alive and safe on Monday.

Mr Aung Naing Win was found alive holding onto a piece of wood yesterday (Aug 6), Prapan Kanprasang, chief of the Phuket Provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) told The Phuket News.

“Mr Aung Naing Win said that after the boat sank in heavy seas, he and Mr Win Kyaw Oo held onto a plank of wood to stay afloat,” Mr Prapan explained.

“But Mr Win Kyaw Oo was so tired that he could not hold on anymore. He lost his grip and was lost in the strong waves,” he said.

“Aung Naing Win held on in the hope he would float to shore, but he was found first by a passing fishing boat, which dropped him off at Naka Noi Island. From there he has been brought back to Phuket and taken into care to recover from his ordeal,” he added.

Mr Prapan confirmed the search for Mr Win Kyaw Oo will continue today.

“We will coordinate with Phang Nga officials and expand the search area, and we plan to bring in a helicopter to assist with the search,” he said.