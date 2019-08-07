THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Sunken Phuket fishing boat: One Myanmar crewman rescued, search continues for other

Sunken Phuket fishing boat: One Myanmar crewman rescued, search continues for other

PHUKET: The search for one crewman who remains missing from a Thai fishing boat that sank off Naka Noi Island, off Phuket’s east coast, on Monday continues today (Aug 7) after one of the two missing crewman was rescued yesterday.


By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 7 August 2019, 10:00AM

The search continues for missing fishing boat crewman Win Kyaw Oo. Photo: DDPM-Phuket.

The search continues for missing fishing boat crewman Win Kyaw Oo. Photo: DDPM-Phuket.

The search continues for missing fishing boat crewman Win Kyaw Oo. Photo: DDPM-Phuket.

The search continues for missing fishing boat crewman Win Kyaw Oo. Photo: DDPM-Phuket.

The search continues for missing fishing boat crewman Win Kyaw Oo. Photo: DDPM-Phuket.

The search continues for missing fishing boat crewman Win Kyaw Oo. Photo: DDPM-Phuket.

« »

The search for survivors off the east coast began on Monday afternoon after the owner of the crab-fishing boat, Boonrit Khaojui, reported that the boat and his crew had not returned to port. (See story here.)

The boat had four men on board: Thai captain Boonrit Khaojui, 27; and Myanmar crewmen Tun Yee, 54; Aung Naing Win, 23; and Win Kyaw Oo, 37.

After a search was called involving Phuket Marine Police and Royal Thai Navy rescue personnel, Mr Boonrit Mr Tun Yee were both found alive and safe on Monday.

Mr Aung Naing Win was found alive holding onto a piece of wood yesterday (Aug 6), Prapan Kanprasang, chief of the Phuket Provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) told The Phuket News.

“Mr Aung Naing Win said that after the boat sank in heavy seas, he and Mr Win Kyaw Oo held onto a plank of wood to stay afloat,” Mr Prapan explained.

Laguna Golf Phuket

“But Mr Win Kyaw Oo was so tired that he could not hold on anymore. He lost his grip and was lost in the strong waves,” he said.

“Aung Naing Win held on in the hope he would float to shore, but he was found first by a passing fishing boat, which dropped him off at Naka Noi Island. From there he has been brought back to Phuket and taken into care to recover from his ordeal,” he added.

Mr Prapan confirmed the search for Mr Win Kyaw Oo will continue today.

“We will coordinate with Phang Nga officials and expand the search area, and we plan to bring in a helicopter to assist with the search,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Elephant farm operators defend accusations from foreign media
Krabi airport capacity to be doubled
Superyacht gutted by fire at Phuket marina
Police arrest seven more in Bangkok blasts probe
Government hospital ex-directors probed for overcharging foreigner
Demining push off with a bang
Former Phuket Governors to take top-level positions
Phuket marine experts have ‘Hope’ for rescued newborn dwarf sperm whale
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 1,000 kg of beach trash? Buying a doomed boat? Annual event for the poor! || August 6
Mass clean-up expected to clear a ton of trash from Phuket beaches
Major power outage to hit Kamala
Thousands turn out for Kusoldham Foundation’s annual ‘Te Krajard’ merit-making for the poor
Angkhana receives Asia’s ’Nobel prize’
Yachting tourism to lead Thailand’s East Coast tourism revival
Curb baht, industry minister begs central bank

 

Phuket community
Elephant farm operators defend accusations from foreign media

These farm operators should make themselves familiar with civilised foreign animal treatment anno 20...(Read More)

Police arrest seven more in Bangkok blasts probe

Canada Government issued a negative travel advice for large parts of Thailand. A poll showed that 75...(Read More)

Superyacht gutted by fire at Phuket marina

Ahhh- superyacht and rich people 'very serious'. Phoenix with over 40 deaths- no problem we&...(Read More)

Health Check: Phuket Immigration confirms mandatory health insurance for O-A ‘retirement’ visas not in force

Re: "O-X 10 year visa. Must have 3,000,000 thb for this visa in a thai bank." Honestly hi...(Read More)

Furore over TM30 forms

Re: "No matter, sex pats will put up with anything to maintain access to sex." And so then...(Read More)

Patong lifeguards perform daring rescue

Ummm... Come on Ben.... running short on things to complain about?...(Read More)

Phuket’s critical tourism issues to get ministerial hearing this month

Ben, Kurt, et al. The date and location of the meeting are clearly noted in the article. Presumably ...(Read More)

Former Phuket Governors to take top-level positions

The taxi Mafia has been dismantled- news to me!!! Nisit's comments seem to have fallen on deaf e...(Read More)

Birth of baby Dokmai marks continued success of Phuket’s Gibbon Rehabilitation Project

I'm sure T. D. Marin would be very pleased at the continued good work at the research center....(Read More)

Mass clean-up expected to clear a ton of trash from Phuket beaches

No thanks. My days of picking up trash after Thais are over. Let them reap their just, filthy reward...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Dot Property Awards
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity

 