Search for missing crew from sunken Phuket fishing boat halted at sunset

PHUKET: Marine Police and Royal Thai Navy search-and-rescue personnel this afternoon launched a search for two Myanmar crewmen who remain missing after the crab-fishing boat sank southeast of Naka Noi Island, off the east coast of Phuket, this afternoon (Aug 5).

marineSafetyaccidentsMyanmarpolice
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 5 August 2019, 07:10PM

The search was halted at sunset today, and will resume tomorrow (Aug 6). Photo: Phuket Marine Police

The search was halted at sunset today, and will resume tomorrow (Aug 6). Photo: Phuket Marine Police

 

The search began after the owner of the boat, Boonrit Khaojui, notified officials of the boat sinking at 2:30pm, Lt Col Nattaphong Pleugtaratigul of the Marine Police told The Phuket News.

The boat had four men on board.

“Phuket Marine Police and Royal Thai Navy rescue personnel arrived at the location and rescued one Thai man and one Myanmar man, but two other Myanmar men remain missing,” Col Nattaphong said.

“The Thai man told me that they went out to sea to set their crab nets last night,” Col Nattaphong explained.

Laguna Golf Phuket

“Then at about 7am there were strong waves and wind hitting the boat. The started coming into the boat, then the boat sank,” he said.

“Mr Boonrit raised the alarm after the boat failed to return to port,” he added.

The search was halted as the sun set, Col Nattaphong confirmed.

“We stopped the search at sundown because it is too dark. Next, we will talk and plan together with Royal Thai Navy officers to find them tomorrow,” he said.

