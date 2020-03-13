Sunday by the Blue Tree Lagoon

It goes without saying that the brunch scene in Phuket is over-competitive with a plethora of offerings available every Sunday at various hotels, restaurants and beach clubs. It’s always a big challenge for a new venue to join the game, and thus personally I’m always intrigued to see what a newcomer has on offer to stand out and get the discerning public excited.

Dining

By Anton Makhrov

Sunday 15 March 2020, 11:00AM

You can call Phuket spoiled, but lobsters alone are no longer enough to impress the local crowd. Brunch-goers want an extra treat to savour and an extra thing to do.

The brand-new Boho Beach Brunch at Tree House Beach Club & Restaurant stands out at least in terms of venue and its multi-dimensional character. Is there a beach club? Yes, obviously. A waterpark? Here it is. A restaurant? More than one! A shopping arcade, a food truck market, a concert space, a pristine Crystal Lagoon? All included and even more. A destination for all things leisure, Johnny-the-marketing-guru could say. Much more to do than just filling the belly, I would add.

Having arrived at the complex we boarded an electric tuk-tuk and in a minute reached Tree House, a four-storey, tree-shaped restaurant, beach lounge and chill-out bar on the banks of the Blue Tree Lagoon. While the staff were busy setting up for brunch, we took the chance to ascend to the top level of the Tree House and enjoy some stunning panoramic views of the place before taking a seat at a table on a shaded veranda on the second floor. The perfect place to observe all the water activities and take in the cool breeze.

Being true to Blue Tree’s credentials of sustainability and environmental awareness, Tree House is all bamboo, rattan and has other natural materials everywhere. Add to these the most comfortable chairs with soft pillows and friendly-service and you’ll get the atmosphere right.

Meanwhile, the food stations downstairs were set and we headed to the first floor, escorted by staff always happy to liberate you from the questionable manoeuvering with filled-plates among other diners (greatly appreciate that). Some of us opted for fresh local and imported seafood, including Fine De Claire oysters, cold-served poached lobster tails, Andaman prawns and New Zealand mussels with either lemon or a variety of sauces, including Thai Nam Chim for a spicy local angle. Both quality and freshness were superb, as well as the speed with which personnel placed new loads of seafood on ice, while Cobia Ceviche and Tuna Tartare were also in high demand.

Being not in a seafood mood, I proceeded to the charcuterie station where Prosciutto Di Parma, pancetta and other Italian cold-cuts awaited alongside assorted cheeses and breads. With hummus, big marinated olives, grilled eggplants with tzatziki, tabouli and a few more additions, I finally got the heavenly Mediterranean platter of my liking. And of course, I could not go past those small pine nuts which make hummus what it should be. Bliss.

The third way to start your Boho Beach Brunch is as simple as eggs. Please hold off on saying you can have them at home. Sure, we all can have fried, boiled or scrambled any day, but how often do you start your day with delicate black truffle Eggs Benedict with caviar and double-smoked ham or rye-bread toast topped with poached eggs, avocado and feta cheese? And it goes without saying, that all eggs are straight from an organic farm where hens spend days in free-range open spaces providing you the best produce.

When it comes to main courses, meat-lovers can enjoy succulent grilled beef flank steak, slow roasted pork belly, herb-crusted lamb shoulder and other nice cuts. I opted for the flank which went perfectly with home-made gravy and grilled vegetables, turning my brunch into a sort of beachside Sunday roast, while the rest of the company enjoyed grilled king prawns and salt-baked salmon, trying to cover both surf and turf options.

At Blue Tree, those with a sweet tooth have a variety of treats to finish their brunch with, but we limited ourselves to sharing a chocolate brownie and a blueberry cheesecake in order to stay agile enough for the rest of the fun, as Boho Beach Brunch tickets include access to all the rides and fun activities of Blue Tree Lagoon. And this is what definitely makes this brunch stand out among the rest.

The options are plentiful. If the food brings you into a relaxed mood, feel free to refresh in the crystal clear waters and then comfort yourself on a beach-lounger with a cool drink of your choice. For a little bit more action, you take an SUP-board to slowly glide from one side of the lake to another or, maybe, play some beach volleyball and football.

Feeling adventurous? Then ride over the lagoon on a zip-line, test your courage and jump off one of the cliff diving points, do some rock climbing or try the exhilarating Slip-N-Fly slider, catapulting you into the air before you land safely back in the lagoon. Actually, you can even take part in the daily Slip-N-Fly competition, show the crowd your skills and get amazing photos of you taken.

Visitors with kids are welcomed to the Family Splash Zone, featuring fun water slides, fountains and specially-designed obstacles that keep kids entertained all day long. Surely you don’t want your children to miss the foam party, another daily fun activity and a great photo opportunity.

Boho Beach Brunch takes place at Tree House Beach Club & Restaurant at Blue Tree every Sunday, from noon till 4pm. The brunch is priced at B1,800++ and B2,500++ per adult depending on preferred drink package and B900++ per child aged 5-12 years (kids below 5 years dine free of charge). All tickets include Rider access to Blue Tree Lagoon. Blue Tree Members are entitled to a 25% discount on all brunch packages and a complimentary kid’s brunch package (1-12 years) with purchase of any of adult packages. For reservations, please call +66(0) 76-602-436 or email treehouse@bluetree.fun

And if you are after some great weekend sounds, head to Blue Tree Lagoon Beach every Friday to dance your night away, enjoy incredible fire show performances, live entertainment, exciting DJ line-ups & BBQ specials. The free-entrance party starts at 7pm and lasts until 2am. Dress code: Tropical Feet in The Sand.

This article was originally published in the Jan 24, 2020 issue of Class Act Media’s Russian-language newspaper Novosti Phuketa.