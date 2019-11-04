THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Students, D-Day step up with free electrical appliance repairs for Phuket flash flood victims

Students, D-Day step up with free electrical appliance repairs for Phuket flash flood victims

PHUKET: Students from Phuket Technology College and staff from power tool and building equipment retailer D-Day Group Co Ltd have launched a free repair service for residents in Chalong and Karon whose homes were damaged in the flash floods last Thursday (Oct 31).


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 4 November 2019, 01:39PM

Local residents in Chalong are all smiles after getting their fridge and air cooler working again. Photo: D-Day Group / Facebook

Local residents in Chalong are all smiles after getting their fridge and air cooler working again. Photo: D-Day Group / Facebook

The free repair service is a joint effort by D-Day Group and Phuket Technology College. Photo: D-Day Group / Facebook

The free repair service is a joint effort by D-Day Group and Phuket Technology College. Photo: D-Day Group / Facebook

The free repair service is a joint effort by D-Day Group and Phuket Technology College. Photo: D-Day Group / Facebook

The free repair service is a joint effort by D-Day Group and Phuket Technology College. Photo: D-Day Group / Facebook

The free repair service is a joint effort by D-Day Group and Phuket Technology College. Photo: D-Day Group / Facebook

The free repair service is a joint effort by D-Day Group and Phuket Technology College. Photo: D-Day Group / Facebook

The free repair service is a joint effort by D-Day Group and Phuket Technology College. Photo: D-Day Group / Facebook

The free repair service is a joint effort by D-Day Group and Phuket Technology College. Photo: D-Day Group / Facebook

The free repair service is a joint effort by D-Day Group and Phuket Technology College. Photo: D-Day Group / Facebook

The free repair service is a joint effort by D-Day Group and Phuket Technology College. Photo: D-Day Group / Facebook

The free repair service is a joint effort by D-Day Group and Phuket Technology College. Photo: D-Day Group / Facebook

The free repair service is a joint effort by D-Day Group and Phuket Technology College. Photo: D-Day Group / Facebook

The free repair service is a joint effort by D-Day Group and Phuket Technology College. Photo: D-Day Group / Facebook

The free repair service is a joint effort by D-Day Group and Phuket Technology College. Photo: D-Day Group / Facebook

The free repair service is a joint effort by D-Day Group and Phuket Technology College. Photo: D-Day Group / Facebook

The free repair service is a joint effort by D-Day Group and Phuket Technology College. Photo: D-Day Group / Facebook

The free service was launched on Saturday (Nov 2), with teams deployed to Baan Tak Daet in Chalong, one of the worst-hit areas of the flash floods.

The team of repair personnel continued their efforts in Baan Tak Daet yesterday, attending to washing machines, vacuum cleaners, refrigerators and another appliances no longer working after being subjected to fast-moving floodwaters carrying mud and muck into resident’s homes.

More than 400 homes were directly affected by floodwaters. (See story here.)

“We knew the difficulties the people living in the area are facing, so we contacted Phuket Technology College in order to repair local people’s broken electrical appliances,” explained Chockchai Ongsantipap, head of the D-Day Group outlet in Phuket.

“We are doing the repairs for free as it might cost B500 to B2,000 if to have just one appliance repaired somewhere else,” he said.

Some repairs may take several days, Mr Chockchai noted. “If we cannot fix them in one day, we will come to fix them in the following days,” he said.

Jinda Buppetanan, a teacher at Phuket Technological Collage, noted that many of the local people needed the service.

“They have many appliances and equipment – washing machines, refrigerators, grass cutter – to be repaired. This project helps to reduce the burden these people are already facing and it is a good opportunity for our students to apply what they have learned,” the teacher said.

Rorri_2 | 05 November 2019 - 17:15:26 

Mr Ritchie..."wish we had more here in Aussie," what a load of rubbish, just recently, look at the response for flod victims... thje drought victims, the fire victims, just to name a few... you seem to have issues.

Mr Richie | 04 November 2019 - 16:49:25 

What a wonderful thing to do ,well done guys there is still some faith in the human race , wish we had more here in Aussie

