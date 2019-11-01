Kata Rocks
More than 400 houses damaged by Phuket flash floods

PHUKET: More than 400 houses suffered damage in the flash floods that struck Phuket yesterday (Oct 31), officials have confirmed.

weatherdisasters
By The Phuket News

Friday 1 November 2019, 07:06PM

Cleanup teams today took to helping local residents in Chalong and Karon clear their homes from mud and other debris brought by the flash floods yesterday. Photo: PR Dept

Cleanup teams today took to helping local residents in Chalong and Karon clear their homes from mud and other debris brought by the flash floods yesterday. Photo: PR Dept

More than 400 homes in Chalong and Karon suffered damage from the flash floods yesterday. Photo: PR Dept

The tally was confirmed at a meeting today led by Phuket Vice Governors Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai and Wongsakorn Nunchukan to oversee official support for victims affected by the flash floods.

About 300 households were affected in Chalong, with more than 70 households in Baan Tak Dad in Moo 4 Chalong suffering damage, the meeting was told.

A further 121 households were affected in Karon, with the most heavily affected being in Baan Karon (Moo 1) and Baan Bangla (Moo 3), the officials were told.

Vice Governor Wongsakorn confirmed that the selected affected areas had been officially recognised as affected by a flood disaster, which avails the provincial government access to disaster-relief funds to render assistance.

Laguna Golf Phuket

“The Phuket Government orders municipality officers to examine affected areas and urgently assist people,” he said.

Meanwhile, cleanup teams were ployed to the affected areas to help local resident srestore and repair their homes, and to clear thick mud left behind by the torrents that flow through the streets and people’s homes yesterday afternoon and evening.

Personnel from the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, Phuket Provincial Police, Phuket City Municipality workers, local council workers and volunteers together used water trucks and backhoes to clean up the affected areas in Chalong and in Karon.

