The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Student-visa crackdown to hit Phuket

PHUKET: Tourist Police in Phuket have confirmed they will launch a crackdown on foreigners staying on the island by use of a student visa and being enrolled in a Thai-language course only as a way of staying in the country, and not actually attending the courses they are enrolled in.

immigration, police,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 30 April 2018, 01:23PM

The crackdown on foreign students enrolled in Thai-language courses in Phuket will begin on Wednesday (May 2). Photo: element5
The crackdown on foreign students enrolled in Thai-language courses in Phuket will begin on Wednesday (May 2). Photo: element5

Capt Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police confirmed to The Phuket News today (April 30) that raids will start on Wednesday (May 2).

“We will inspect language schools across the island,” Capt Ekkachai said.

Any irregularities in student enrolment and attendance will be investigated, he added.

“If we find any illegal activities, we will move to press charges against those involved, including the language school,” Capt Ekkachai warned.

The impending crackdown on people follows raids in Bangkok after romance scammers busted by police presented student visas to officers.

World Cup League @ BISP

During the raids carried out in the capital last week to bust foreigners who had overstayed their visas, in an operation called X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner, officers also searched 74 international schools which provide language courses.

Maj Gen Surachet Hakpan of the Thai Tourist Police said the search came as some criminal elements from Africa were found to have enrolled as students at language schools.

“There are foreign criminals who come to Thailand and enrol on such courses so as to change their tourist visas to education visas, which grant them a permit for a much longer stay,” Maj Gen Surachate said. (See story here.)

 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 30 April 2018 - 14:16:27

If this is really a big thing, you never know with by RTP directed attention, thai school directors having a problem
With school directors letters for Immigration the students get a visa
It looks like thai school directors violate thai immigration laws
Are students not obliged signing in just before they attend a class lesson? 
Now thai school directors are informed in advance of the crackdown

The Phuket News

Asterix | 30 April 2018 - 13:29:54

Foreign criminals are very clever to cheat anywhere in the world and in particular in Thailand where corruption is rife.

Those foreign criminals will find other tricks to get visas to stay in Thailand as much they want to continue their lucrative and illegal businesses.

The Phuket News

Asterix | 30 April 2018 - 13:29:40

Money from scams, cheating or through legal companies with illegal Thai nominees will pay largely the dough to corrupt civil servants.

Since few years, we see it with all hotels and tour companies owned at 100% by Chinese with the help of Thai nominees to look the companies as legal on papers.

Criminals have all-time one step ahead of any new regulation and it's true around the world.

The Phuket News
Matches 3 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Student-visa crackdown to hit Phuket

If this is really a big thing, you never know with by RTP directed attention, thai school directors having a problem With school directors letters fo...(Read More)

Student-visa crackdown to hit Phuket

Foreign criminals are very clever to cheat anywhere in the world and in particular in Thailand where corruption is rife. Those foreign criminals wi...(Read More)

Student-visa crackdown to hit Phuket

Money from scams, cheating or through legal companies with illegal Thai nominees will pay largely the dough to corrupt civil servants. Since few ye...(Read More)

Nuggets of contention

With the vague thai laws, as PN Opinion expressed last Sunday, it is a question mark to me when a thai nominee is legal or illegal. One should expect...(Read More)

Cops bust short course visa scam

Zeroing in on foreigners is more profitable money wise and less risky than zeroing in on Thai. You never know or a Thai is may be a influential perso...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Behind closed doors

I don't know, seems if there's any case in which the laws should be used willy-nilly it's this one...:-) ...(Read More)

Man arrested with army rifle, 3k meth pills

Great article. Look forward to read more about that army rifle. Some army personal must have sold it from the 'barracks'. And a nice phot...(Read More)

Nuggets of contention

I love your article about arrogant may be Chinese investors to grab businesses from local folks in Africa. But, I am wondering if TPN is not lancing ...(Read More)

Phuket van collision kills motorbike rider

Somewhat premature when you don't have the relevant facts. ...(Read More)

Police hunting for Phuket Town temple robbers

Just at a guess, I would say they are investigating. Common sense really, otherwise it constitutes a criminal offense....(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.