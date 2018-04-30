The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Cops bust short course visa scam

NATIONWIDE: Police are zeroing in on foreign criminals who enrol at language schools to obtain education visas so they can live in Thailand and commit crime.

crime, corruption, immigration, police,

Bangkok Post

Monday 30 April 2018, 09:34AM

Surachate Hakparn, of the tourist police. Photo: via Bangkok Post
Surachate Hakparn, of the tourist police. Photo: via Bangkok Post

The move comes after romance scammers busted by police showed student visas to officers.

During last week’s raids to bust foreigners who had overstayed their visas in an operation called X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner, officers also searched 74 international schools which provide language courses.

Tourist Police deputy commissioner Surachate Hakparn said the search came as some criminal elements from Africa were found to have enrolled as students at language schools.

“There are foreign criminals who come to Thailand and enrol on such courses so as to change their tourist visas to education visas, which grant them a permit for a much longer stay,” Maj Gen Surachate said.

After enrolling in the courses, these criminals do not show up at the classes, he said.

Student-certified documents issued by the schools must be submitted to provincial education offices before they can seek a change of visa status at the Department of Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said an initial probe also found some unscrupulous police officers were helping these foreigners obtain student visas at a cost of around B40,000 as a “management” fee.

“This week, the Tourist Police will hold a meeting with the Department of Consular Affairs and the Education Ministry about the problem,” Maj Gen Surachate said. .

Last week’s raids, which targeted 118 locations across the country, underscored the government’s clampdown on foreigners who overstay their visas, he said.

The operation integrated efforts by several police agencies, including the Tourist Police, Anti-Human Trafficking Division, Technology Crime Suppression Division and Crime Suppression Division.

In the operation, officers apprehended 99 foreigners, most of whom had either overstayed their visas or entered the country illegally.

QSI International School Phuket

According to Maj Gen Surachate, some foreigners were found to have been involved in romance scams, credit card skimming as well as drug trafficking. Many are from Africa, he added.

Police are keeping eye on suspects from Nigeria, Cameroon, Guinea and India. Some of these people had B300,000-B400,000 in their bank accounts but were unable to explain how they obtained it, he said.

He said almost 100,000 foreigners are believed to have currently overstayed their visas, with more than 4,000 busted for the offence in the recent crackdowns.

These operations have led to a sharp drop in criminal offences committed by such people in Bangkok, according to Maj Gen Surachate.

Col Choengron Rimpadi, an Immigration Bureau spokesman, conceded that Thailand has been targeted by transnational criminals.

“This is a challenge for immigration officers in Thailand who must step up efforts to stop foreigners with criminal motives from entering the country,” Col Choengron said.

He said his bureau has heightened measures to screen people at airports and border checkpoints, particularly for individuals who leave and re-enter Thailand overland to renew their visa-exempt status on so-called visa runs.

These foreigners will be stopped and asked to apply for the appropriate visas, he noted.

According to Col Choengron, the Immigration Bureau will begin checking the fingerprints of those entering via international airports so they can be compared with those on the blacklist.

A facial recognition system will also be used to determine whether people’s faces match with those in their passports, he said.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 30 April 2018 - 10:11:12

Zeroing in on foreigners is more profitable money wise and less risky than zeroing in on Thai.
You never know or a Thai is may be a influential person, and can damage your RTP career if you as police officer don't wai deep enough for a Hi-So criminal who has high level friends in Government.   TIT.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Student-visa crackdown to hit Phuket

If this is really a big thing, you never know with by RTP directed attention, thai school directors having a problem With school directors letters fo...(Read More)

Student-visa crackdown to hit Phuket

Foreign criminals are very clever to cheat anywhere in the world and in particular in Thailand where corruption is rife. Those foreign criminals wi...(Read More)

Student-visa crackdown to hit Phuket

Money from scams, cheating or through legal companies with illegal Thai nominees will pay largely the dough to corrupt civil servants. Since few ye...(Read More)

Nuggets of contention

With the vague thai laws, as PN Opinion expressed last Sunday, it is a question mark to me when a thai nominee is legal or illegal. One should expect...(Read More)

Cops bust short course visa scam

Zeroing in on foreigners is more profitable money wise and less risky than zeroing in on Thai. You never know or a Thai is may be a influential perso...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Behind closed doors

I don't know, seems if there's any case in which the laws should be used willy-nilly it's this one...:-) ...(Read More)

Man arrested with army rifle, 3k meth pills

Great article. Look forward to read more about that army rifle. Some army personal must have sold it from the 'barracks'. And a nice phot...(Read More)

Nuggets of contention

I love your article about arrogant may be Chinese investors to grab businesses from local folks in Africa. But, I am wondering if TPN is not lancing ...(Read More)

Phuket van collision kills motorbike rider

Somewhat premature when you don't have the relevant facts. ...(Read More)

Police hunting for Phuket Town temple robbers

Just at a guess, I would say they are investigating. Common sense really, otherwise it constitutes a criminal offense....(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.